Cade Klubnik Makes Major Offseason Moves as Todd McShay Spots Rising NFL Potential in Clemson QB

Following an impressive reign as ACC champions with six consecutive titles, 2015-2020, the Clemson Tigers finally made their way to playoff contention in 2024. That’s all because of Dabo Swinney’s explosive weapon, Cade Klubnik. Boasting impressive performances and a strong arm, Klubnik is already emerging as a Heisman contender with early odds of +1800. In his final season, he’s proving his commitment, not just with words, but not just by grinding, but by giving it back. Klubnik is rolling up his sleeves, sweating it out, and passing the torch to the next generation, showcasing a dedication that transcends personal glory.

“Klubnik entered 2024 with question marks after a rough sophomore season but emerged as a star,” said ESPN’s Jordan Reid. And can we blame him? After an up-and-down sophomore year, Cade Klubnik bounced back with flying colors last season with just six interceptions. On top of that, his polish and command in the pocket show his excellence on the field. Remember his performance against Texas in the first round of the CFP? Despite the loss, this guy threw for 336 yards and 3 touchdowns against them – foreshadowing his potential to rock the gridiron. And if this kind of skill isn’t passed on, it’s a loss for the next generation. That’s exactly why Cade Klubnik is stepping up—not just to lead his team, but to lead the future.

On June 14, at D.W. Daniel High School, Klubnik will roll up his sleeves and run his sold-out Youth Football Camp, pouring out his wisdom and offering a platform to all young kids to thrive. And his excitement is clearly visible with his IG post and inspiring caption that reads, “Year 2! I’m excited to partner again with @truedgesports and @bankwithunited in hosting my SOLD OUT Youth Football Camp this Saturday. Looking forward to another day of giving back! Big thanks to @the.movement.doctors and @thelittlecuriositiesshoppe for their support. #YouthFootball #TruEdgeSports.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cade Klubnik (@cadeklubnik)

Klubnik’s not just watching; he’s leading the charge! This Clemson Tigers All-American quarterback brings game-day intensity to his camp, guiding young athletes through high-energy drills in a supportive yet competitive atmosphere. With small groups (15:1 camper-to-coach ratio) and age-based divisions, Cade Klubnik makes sure every kid gets real coaching, real feedback, and a real shot to grow. It’s where hard work meets success. Campers should wear athletic attire (t-shirt, shorts, sneakers) and be ready to push themselves. Each participant receives a camp t-shirt, a pro photo with Klubnik, and highlight footage. This isn’t just a camp; it’s a launchpad for future stars.

Back in 2024 too, Cade Klubnik launched his free Youth Football Camp for young kids with full power in Walhalla High School. But what makes him be a part of something like this? Talking about it in last year’s camp, Klubnik said, “I honestly just—I didn’t want somebody to have to pay for an experience like that. I just wanted to have anybody from anywhere be able to come experience four hours of just a great time. And I mean, everybody comes from different backgrounds, and I wanted just anybody to, you know, come and meet me and meet all my friends and meet all my teammates and have an experience like anybody else could. So I just wanted kind of a way to give back.” Klubnik saw the camp as more than just football and autographs; it was about giving kids a memory they might otherwise miss.

Now, that’s what you call a full circle moment, on one side he’s helping young kids, and on the other side his pro future is already getting backed up by NFL draft expert Todd McShay.

Cade Klubnik’s NFL future sees a surge

Cade Klubnik is silencing critics with stellar play, building on an exceptional 2024 season. Once criticized for inconsistency, the Clemson quarterback now displays poise and prolific production. His 43 total touchdowns last year were impressive, but it’s his composure under pressure that truly stands out. NFL scouts are taking notice, with ESPN’s Todd McShay offering high praise.

McShay sees a striking parallel to a recent NFL success story. “I see a lot of Bo Nix in Cade Klubnik,” he said, comparing Klubnik’s arm talent, mobility, and composure to the Denver Broncos‘ starting quarterback, Bo Nix. That’s not just a comparison, that’s a statement. “Very similar frame, mobility, creativity, and arm elasticity. Both thrive in chaos but can also operate the offense on time,” McShay added.

The stats back up McShay’s claim. His 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions show Klubnik’s impressive efficiency. Plus, those 463 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. That’s just adding more depth to his excellence. McShay also emphasized Klubnik’s unique arm talent: “His ball velocity, like Bo Nix’s, is underrated. Extends a lot of plays but does so with poise…calm in chaos. Embraces the storm. Highly competitive and tough, and he thrives under pressure.”

McShay looks beyond just physical skills; he assesses a player’s capacity for development. Klubnik overcame early college struggles through dedicated work to improve his skills. “Klubnik made fewer critical errors in 2024 than Nix did during his final season at Auburn. I’m expecting 2025 to be for Klubnik what 2023 was for Nix in terms of development,” McShay noted, suggesting the Clemson QB is just beginning to reach his full potential. “If he can build on a breakout 2024 campaign, he’ll be in the mix to be the first QB off the board next April,” Todd added.

Now, with that hype, let’s wait and see how well Cade Klubnik’s NFL future turns out.