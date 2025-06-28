Cade Klubnik Sets Record Straight on Garrett Nussmeier With $100M NFL QB Comparison

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? This philosophical dilemma will become a football reality come week 1. Clemson and LSU, the two modern blue bloods, will collide in Death Valley. And with Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier leading their respective offenses, the clash will set the tone for the entire season.

Klubnik and Nussmeier are quarterbacks at the center of their team’s championship dreams. Both former blue-chip recruits will take to the gridiron to do what they couldn’t last season. In 2024, Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions. These strong numbers helped Clemson reclaim the ACC title. But the sting of a CFP semifinal loss to Texas remains. For Nussmeier, it was his breakout year as LSU’s full-time starter. And with 4,052 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, he did turn a lot of heads. But 12 interceptions and key mistakes like forcing deep passes cost and very limited rushing cost LSU big games. Now, both signal-callers enter 2025 with unfinished business and Heisman expectations looming.

On The Verdin Verdict, Klubnik was asked about his thoughts on Nussmeier. “He’s a heck of a player, man. I love to watch him play,” Klubnik said. “His quick trigger, his timing, his ability to make throws on the run and scramble ability, his off-platform ability is, you know, I think one of the best in the country.” Anyone who’s watched Nussmeier play knows what Klubnik’s talking about.

Whether it’s rolling out to avoid pressure or launching a strike across his body, the LSU quarterback plays with a looseness that coaches can’t teach. Klubnik didn’t stop there, offering a direct comparison with a player with $100 million contract. “The fire that he plays with reminds me a lot like Baker [Mayfield], his twitchiness and everything; it’s really fun to watch.” The similarity is uncanny. A hallmark of both quarterbacks is a fast release and accurate passes. And let’s not forget the instinctive playing style with high risk and high reward.

Klubnik also noted the praise he’s heard from inside LSU’s camp. “What I’ve heard from his teammates is he’s a great leader and everybody loves him in the team,” he added. “Obviously, I think [he is] one of the best quarterbacks in the country.” That mutual respect and admiration add another dimension to the already high-stakes matchup. With both quarterbacks aiming to open their Heisman campaigns and cement their NFL potential, this battle could come down to who channels that fire better under pressure.

As kickoff inches closer, all eyes will be on Death Valley—not just for the scoreboard, but to see which of these two field generals outguns the other. Klubnik’s praise may sound generous, but don’t mistake it for softness. Come Week 1, it’ll be less about compliments and more about competition.

Klubnik’s steady mindset ahead of LSU opener

Heisman conversations, draft pick conversations, and national title conversations. Every big conversation will be shaped by this legendary season opener, but Klubnik is not letting the hype affect him. The matchup will bring fireworks on the national stage, but for Klubnik, it’s consistency over chaos, regardless of who lines up on the opposite sideline.

When asked about his thoughts on the LSU game, he said, “Obviously excited for it, excited for the opportunity. You know, it’s going to be a really fun game.” Klubnik shared before downplaying the spotlight. “To me, that game is not any more important than week two or week seven or week 10. So, um, I mean I’m trying to treat every game like it’s the biggest game of the year. That’s kind of the mentality you have to be at because I’m trying to be a consistent player. It’s a glimpse into the calm, process-first approach that has fueled his evolution as Clemson’s leader. Or he might just be calm because he knows the pressure is on LSU. They haven’t won a season opener since 2019.

Klubnik is still embracing the moment, though. Starting the season at home is a first for Klubnik, and he’s eager to set the tone in Death Valley. “Excited to start a year off at home, I’ve never done that,” he added. With national eyes on the Tigers and expectations at full tilt, Klubnik’s mindset could be Clemson’s greatest asset in the opener.