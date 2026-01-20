Caitlin Clark Asks $25 Million Rapper to Fulfill Fernando Mendoza’s Dream

Fernando Mendoza’s dream came true with his favorite rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, making an appearance at the National Title Game. But while the IU QB stayed focused and avoided all distractions, Indiana supporter Caitlin Clark stepped in to help make Mendoza’s dream a reality.

“If Indiana wins, I hope he (Lil Uzi Vert) performs in the locker room after the game for Fernando,” wrote Clark.

Lil Uzi Vert was all about supporting Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers at the National Championships. It appears that the popular rapper has become aware of Mendoza’s statement about him being his favorite because he decided to sport the QB’s jersey for the game against Miami.

Fernando Mendoza and his team led the game 10-0 at halftime, but the job was not over. The Hurricanes came right back into the game with 21 points, but Indiana was able to reclaim the lead and ended the game with a 27-21 scoreline to secure the championship. So maybe Lil Uzi Vert will oblige Caitlin Clark’s request and perform for Mendoza and his team for their historic win.

But all these moments can lead to celebration, and even Clark’s wish for Mendoza could become reality if IU wins.

The media captured Lil Uzi Vert “skipping toward the tunnel” before kickoff and taking the field pre-game. The rapper’s appearance could have been a distraction for Mendoza, who has reportedly been a fan since sixth grade. During the interview, the IU QB revealed this. Even earlier in the season, he had invited Uzi.

Now all eyes are on the Heisman winner after the historic National Championship win. He moved a step closer to being one of the top picks in April’s 2026 NFL Draft. Surely, Mendoza has the talent, and it’s clear, with him leading IU to its first-ever B1G title since 1967, finishing a perfect 16–0 season, and celebrating the school’s first Heisman Trophy.

With this kind of talent on display, the conversation is already heating up that Mendoza could be the Raiders’ No. 1 overall pick. Even the Raiders owner, Mark Davis, is in attendance for the Indiana-Miami game to watch Mendoza up close.

If Mendoza ends up playing in Sin City next season, Lil Uzi Vert might have to start showing up at Raiders games. The ‘Just Wanna Rock’ artist has a massive love for sports. Vert even wrote an anthem in the past for the NFL as a favor to the league.

But Mendoza’s NFL move is still not confirmed, as he has yet to officially declare for the draft. Meanwhile, some NFL scouts have pointed out his flaws, highlighting that the Hoosiers’ QB isn’t worthy of a first-round pick.

However, that didn’t change Mendoza’s focus, and his eyes remained locked on the Hoosiers’ title run, which helped him win. And that’s all because he’s all about the team.

Fernando Mendoza’s goal for Indiana that led to the title win

For Fernando Mendoza, the national championship game could have been a homecoming spectacle. Born and raised in Miami, a Columbus High alum, and a lifelong Hurricanes fan, the stage was set for a personal storybook moment. But Mendoza isn’t about the spotlight.

“I can be selfish, saying, ‘Oh, it’s Miami, it’s a homecoming,'” he said before the Hurricanes game, “But in reality, all that matters is the football game… I did everything possible to help the Hoosiers win.”

While Mendoza’s focus reflects the culture head coach Curt Cignetti has built at Indiana, without a roster full of blue-chip recruits, Cignetti has turned overlooked talent into a national contender.

“I’ve never looked at a star,” said Cignetti. “I felt extremely strong about Fernando. I knew we had something great.”

And it shows: Mendoza has thrown eight touchdowns against just five incompletions in the CFP, cementing his Heisman-winning season with team-first brilliance. From FCS transfers to breakout stars like Mendoza, everything clicks, and even the playbook hints at it.

“We do have a play called ‘Wizard’ we installed for this one,” revealed Cignetti.

Now, with Fernando Mendoza winning the biggest accolades in his college career, it remains to be seen what his pro career will pan out. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.