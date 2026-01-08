Caleb Downs Gets Into Argument With NFLer Sibling After Announcing End to Ohio State Career

A single post-game quote can spark a debate, but for Ohio State’s Caleb Downs, it ignited a family feud with his own NFL brother. “If we played that game 10 times, we know what the outcomes of the other nine would be,” he said. While most have mixed opinions on it, Caleb Downs’ attempt to defend his teammate turned into a heated argument with his brother, Joshua.

“I truly believe that,” said Caleb on Caden Curry’s statement on the January 07 episode of Downs 2 Business. “I feel like if we were okay, we would have won that game, the whole thing. We played bad football. If we had played as we did in our other 12 games that we won, we would have won the last two games. We didn’t execute well enough.”

Hearing his younger brother supporting the act, Josh argued against Caleb that it wasn’t the proper statement to make, after losing to the Hurricanes in a very rare matchup.

“It’s hard to say something like that,” argued Josh Downs. “After one sample size, you can’t say, ‘oh we beat y’all 99 out of 100 times.’ This is a one-time game at the end of the day. Do I think y’all are a better football team than Miami? Yeah.

However, they played better on that day and won. So, I don’t think you can say nine times out of ten. Say something like, ‘Hey, we play them again; we’re going to beat them,’ or ‘I promise that if we play them tomorrow, we will beat them.’”

Josh’s advice on handling public perception will be crucial for Caleb at the pro level, a transition that the safety officially began after announcing his career decision.

When the history books don’t favor either side, the ‘9 out of 10’ argument falls flat. Exploring the head-to-head record, the Buckeyes won just two compared to Miami’s three. However, the sample size remains limited, with both teams having played only a few games.

Despite the statement, Caleb’s arguments hit the mark. Ohio State didn’t play as well as they did in the regular season.

They had a slow start, and the offensive line wasn’t able to match Miami’s front seven, keeping the quarterback, Julian Sayin, right under pressure on almost every single drive.

The Hurricanes finished the game with 22 pressures, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks, pressuring the Buckeyes on most plays. On the other hand, the Buckeyes’ DL was only able to post two sacks and four tackles for loss. With Ohio’s defense struggling to get stops, Sayin’s performance raised multiple questions.

Rather than trying too much, sometimes the quarterbacks could get rid of the ball and try to play another down. However, Sayin struggled with pressure throughout the day and completed only 5 of 10 passes against pressure for 30 yards and one interception, according to TruMedia.

At the end of the night, it wasn’t the game the Buckeyes expected or played the entire season. Josh’s advice might benefit Caleb, especially now that the Ohio State safety has announced his decision regarding his professional career.

Caleb Downs declares for the 2026 NFL Draft

Moments after the discussion, Ohio State’s junior safety Caleb announced his decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. He stated that in the tug-of-war between the decision to return to the school and to chase his dream in the NFL, Caleb believes it’s the right time to become a pro.

“Either way, it’s a celebration,” said Caleb. “To go back to school and be with my teammates, or to get a chance at the dream that I had when I was a kid. So it’s something that’s been on my head for a minute. I’m just thankful to be in this situation and for my family for walking me through it and everything else.

However, I think it’s time to move on to the NFL. I mean, it’s an appreciation for everybody that supported me from high school and college, all the trainers, all the academic advisors, everything like that. My coach believes in me. So, it’s time for it.”

With this, Caleb will finish his collegiate football career with 257 combined tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 12 pass deflections, and two punts returned for a touchdown. He was also a two-time unanimous All-American.

Thanks to his brother’s words of wisdom, Caleb’s baby steps to the NFL couldn’t have started on a stronger note.