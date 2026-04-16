Caleb Downs Sends Clear Message on His OSU Successors After Spring Observations

Caleb Downs has his eyes set on becoming a top-10 NFL draft pick. However, his heart and his expert analysis are still locked on the Ohio State defense he left behind. The former Buckeye DB talked about what he saw from his successors during a spring practice session.

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“I think Earl [Little Jr.] really going to play well this year. I liked watching him during the spring,” said Downs during his Thursday appearance on Downs 2 Business. “And I think so, Jaylen McClain. I think he stepped up in a big way.”

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To fill the void left by Downs, OSU will rely on a mix of proven talent and new blood. FSU transfer Earl Little Jr., an All-ACC selection, brings immediate credibility, while returning sophomore Jaylen McClain looks to build on a solid season where he earned All-Big Ten honors with 53 tackles. Downs’ comments weren’t limited to the defense; he also discussed the offensive weapons.

“I’m excited to see the running backs this year. I think they have a really good group, with Bo, Isaiah, and whoever else steps up,” said the ex-OSU DB.

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Two seasons after the departures of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, OSU’s backfield will have a younger but explosive look. The 1-2 punch will likely feature Bo Jackson, returning from a 1,090-yard freshman season, and Isaiah West, who is poised for a much larger role. They are complemented by high-potential newcomers like 4-star speedster Legend Bey, giving the room a distinct ‘home-run’ threat.” To add to that, the WRs are also looking formidable.

“I feel like they’ll have a really good group, and the O-line’s really mature this year. So, I feel like they can make something happen here. And then everybody knows Julian and Jeremiah, but I will say the receiver group, the receiver room. They’re good. They actually beat my expectations,” added Downs. “[Because] I wasn’t sure. I never met the guys who were there. Those are the guys that just came in. So, I was pleasantly surprised by that. But they also got a good couple of guys from out of the portal in terms of DBs. So, they’ve actually looked pretty well, and I’m excited for them.”

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This season, OSU’s WR group features a mix of a generational star, experienced returners, and high-impact transfers. While Jeremiah Smith is the undeniable alpha after recording 163 catches for 2,558 yards in his first two seasons with the Buckeyes, Brandon Inniss, a returning team captain, opted to stay for his senior season to handle “unfinished business.”

True freshman Chris Henry Jr., the No. 1 WR recruit in the 2026 class, has already impressed during spring practice. Then, to offset the loss of 5-star transfers, the Buckeyes added WR Devin McCuin from UTSA and Kyle Parker from LSU to provide immediate “pro-style” experience to the rotation. In addition, OSU’s QB room, led by Julian Sayin, could push the Buckeyes to become a legitimate title contender in 2026.

While the 2026 roster looks promising, it was Downs’ own experience in Columbus that paved his path to the NFL.

Caleb Downs’ NFL future after two seasons with OSU

Downs’ two seasons in Columbus were a showcase of dominance, earning him back-to-back unanimous All-American honors and the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year award, backed by a stellar 2025 campaign where he logged 68 tackles and 5.0 TFLs.

The consensus among draft experts is that Downs is the top safety in his class, with most mocks like ESPN’s placing him with the Giants at No. 5. However, his stock is so high that some evaluators see him as a top-three overall talent, potentially landing with Arizona, while teams like the Saints and Bengals are also in the mix.

But when declaring for the draft, Caleb Downs described the move as a chance to pursue “the dream I had since I was a kid,” focusing more on the professional milestone than a specific jersey. Yet, on his “Downs 2 Business” podcast, Caleb admitted he “would love to play with Josh.”

While Downs keeps an eye on his former team’s success, his immediate focus shifts to fulfilling a childhood dream, with his recent comments suggesting a desire to team up with his brother Josh in the pros.