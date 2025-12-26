Caleb Downs Shares Where He Stands Between Seeking Revenge With Indiana and Past Alabama Roots

Ohio State star Caleb Downs wanted another shot at Indiana. He admitted it plainly. After the Buckeyes fell 13-10 to the Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship Game, the feeling lingered. IU took OSU’s best punch and walked out with the result, robbing them of their top seed spot. Now, No. 1 Indiana, unbeaten and holding the top seed, meets No. 9 Alabama, a program that barely survived Oklahoma in the CFP round one. Yet when he was asked to pick between these two CFP teams, sentiment gave way to roots.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I want to get back, but I do think… Roll Tide,” Caleb Downs said on Downs 2 Business.

His message captures the conflict of a player who knows exactly how good Indiana is, yet still trusts what Alabama becomes in January.

ADVERTISEMENT



Caleb Downs’ respect for Indiana is earned. The Hoosiers won that title game because QB Fernando Mendoza was steady when Ohio State expected cracks. Curt Cignetti’s team did not flinch late. After the sore loss, the Buckeyes safety explained it without deflection on his podcast.

“He was patient and took what we gave him, he did a great job,” he said. “He also showed a lot of toughness, taking that first hit and coming back into the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That is evaluation. Caleb Downs’ own resume explains why his words carry weight. As a freshman at Alabama in 2023, he posted 107 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He looked like a future All-American before his career ever bent north. His transfer was seismic change-driven.

Nick Saban retired, Kalen DeBoer arrived, and Travaris Robinson, his position coach, was not retained and headed to Georgia. He said his “heart dropped” when the GOAT coach stepped away. Ohio State won him over because of Tim Walton and trust, not geography or logos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That history is why Alabama vs. Indiana feels unfamiliar yet deeply connected. These programs have never played. They arrive here from opposite ends of the playoff narrative. Indiana dominated the regular season, went 13-0, won the Big Ten, and earned the No. 1 seed. Alabama lost three times, fell short in the SEC Championship Game, and still forced its way into the field. Then came the CFP first round. Down 17-0, Alabama scored 27 straight points and beat Oklahoma 34-24. It was dramatic but also fragile.

Indiana ranks second nationally in scoring defense at 10.8 points per game and third in rushing defense at 77.6 yards allowed. Alabama relied on Oklahoma mistakes to flip the game with three critical turnovers turned into 17 points. The Tide were outgained 362-260 and survived by efficiency, not control. The Hoosiers rarely offer those openings. That reality is why Alabama opened as a touchdown underdog and still sits around 6.5 points at most books. As the noise around revenge, loyalty, and history fades, the numbers pull the spotlight back on football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Indiana vs Alabama is more about control

Offensively, Indiana owns the edge across the board. The Hoosiers average 41.9 points and 472.8 yards per game, compared to Alabama’s 31.4 points and 380.1 yards. Indiana is more balanced, more efficient on third down, better in the red zone, and cleaner with the ball. The Tide’s passing numbers hold up, but its run game does not. Against an IU front that thrives on negative plays, that imbalance matters.

Defensively, this is a heavyweight fight. Indiana ranks top three nationally in both FPI and SP+. Alabama is not far behind. Bryant Haines has built a unit that suffocates opponents and finishes drives. Kane Wommack, once Indiana’s defensive coordinator himself, has stabilized the Tide on that side. Both defenses create pressure. Indiana simply does it more consistently, allowing fewer points, fewer yards, and forcing more takeaways. Special teams tilt this further. Indiana is functional, reliable, and occasionally explosive. Alabama is not. The Tide sit near the bottom nationally in FPI and SP+ special teams metrics, trail in field goal efficiency, and give up too much in return yardage.

Caleb Downs knows all of this. He has seen Indiana win close games with discipline and patience. He has lived Alabama’s standard when chaos turns into opportunity. His pick is emotional, yes, but it is also a reminder of what Alabama still represents to players who wore that jersey. Indiana has been the better team all season. But Alabama is still Alabama. The Rose Bowl will decide which of those truths matters more.