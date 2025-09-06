Call Mounts for Mike Elko’s Texas A&M To Take Drastic Action As Dave Portnoy Ally Voices Frustration

Dave Portnoy, the larger-than-life founder of Barstool Sports, has always been a figure who courts strong opinions. Portnoy has a major stake in the sports betting ecosystem, especially with Barstool Sportsbook gaining traction. Penn Entertainment completed its full acquisition of Barstool Sports. It solidified a powerhouse in the sports media and betting world. This $388 million deal marks a huge milestone, with Penn now owning Barstool outright after initially buying a 36% stake in 2020. Penn leveraged Barstool’s massive and loyal fanbase to grow the Barstool Sportsbook.

And guess what? It is now live in 17 states and expanding both online and in retail sportsbooks across the country. And the founder itself is right at the thick of it. Last year, Portnoy dropped a massive $100,000 bet on Alabama’s playoff chances. But despite Barstool Sportsbook expanding rapidly across the U.S. Texas remains one of the holdouts when it comes to legal sports betting. For now, political roadblocks remain high, especially with key leaders like Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick holding firm opposition. And with all these political hurdles, the push for change even came from within Barstool Sports itself.

Coming from Texas A&M herself, Kayce Smith, the vibrant Barstool Sports host, understands firsthand the passion Texans have for college football. And how it’s only natural for fans to want to legally bet on their favorite teams. “The thrill of college football is unmatched! But not having access to legal betting in Texas takes some of the fun out of gameday,” Smith writes on X. “When I’m in the state of Texas, the state that I grew up in, I cannot bet on my Aggies. And that stinks,” she echoed this take on her Instagram story. It looks like Smith is dying to place a legal wager on her beloved Aggies. And especially as Mike Elko’s Texas A&M gears up to face Utah State this Saturday at Kyle Field.

The Aggies are coming off a strong start with a 1-0 record. They are ranked 19th in the AP poll and hold solid positions in the Coaches and CBS Sports polls. So a bet, if placed, won’t go in vain, it seems. But the issue is a bit deep. The Texas government has been a staunch opponent of legal sports betting. They voiced concerns about potential negative societal impacts and maintaining Texas’s conservative values. This political resistance has repeatedly stalled bills seeking to legalize sports betting in the legislature.

Another factor is the NCAA’s influence and the effort to protect the integrity of college sports. Texas has seen several NCAA violations related to sports betting involving college athletes and staff. Between July and November 2024, the University of Texas athletic department self-reported five separate violations tied to sports betting. The folks involved were using PrizePicks. It’s a daily fantasy sports platform that’s legal in Texas but still a no-go according to NCAA rules for players, coaches, and staff. The five violators’ impermissible bets totaled nearly $15,000, a number that adds up quickly.

One football player was flagged for having a “problem” with sports betting, placing roughly $9,600 of wagers, including on Texas basketball games. So now, Texas employs a service called ProhiBet. It is mandated by the SEC since the 2023-24 season to monitor betting activity. But Texas employs a service called ProhiBet, mandated by the SEC since the 2023-24 season, to monitor betting activity. And it’s not just Texas. The NCAA reported about 50 violations in 2023 laced with sports betting issues, which doubled to 100 in 2024, showing it’s a growing challenge nationwide. But there’s a positive catch for the Texans.

Governor Greg Abbott has given some hints of warming up to the idea, but nothing concrete has passed yet. And even the Barstool brand wants to see the Lone Star State loosen its grip on betting laws. One of the most anticipated perks for Texas bettors is the potential Barstool Texas promo codes. The sportsbook expects to offer up to $1,000 back in bet credits if a player’s first wager doesn’t pan out. It typically adds a free $10 bonus bet for making the first deposit, helping bettors ease into the action with low risk.

The high stakes of sports betting, if legalized in Texas

If betting in Texas is fully legalized, it may have repercussions. Why? Just a week ago, the Texas Longhorns marched into Ohio Stadium riding a wave of hype and high expectations, led by their star quarterback Arch Manning. But the day took a harsh turn, and it was more than just a defeat on the scoreboard; it came with a staggering $1 million sting in the wallet for one die-hard Longhorns believer.

The blame goes to the Manning heir. His timing was shaky, his throws missed their mark more than usual, and the relentless Ohio State defense, keyed by Matt Patricia’s schemes, smothered him every chance they got. For most of the game, it was a grinding defensive battle, with Texas’s defense unable to deliver the kind of game-changing plays needed to keep the game close.

In the end, Ohio State’s pressure and defense proved to be the difference. But that six-figure bet quickly took the headlines. When Texas fell 14-7, that bet evaporated in a flash. The once-promising upside vanished with the last whistle, turning what should have been a thrilling college football moment into a harsh financial blow.