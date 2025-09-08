Calls Mount Against Billy Napier After Under Fire HC Announces Refusal To Give Up on Florida Duties

“Are we back on the hot seat? Billy Napier.” Yeah, that’s what Joel Klatt teased with when Florida got ravaged by South Florida. And if there was any doubt, that defeat has put Billy Napier right back under the microscope. The shock of a 1-1 start, with that gut-wrenching loss to unranked South Florida on their home turf, has flipped the narrative. And especially when Florida ranked 13th. Napier’s record now sits at an even 20-20 overall and a shaky 14-7 at home. Coming up, he faces daunting road tests against No. 3 LSU and No. 5 Miami.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Paul Finebaum didn’t mince words when he talked about the Gators’ HC. “His goodwill has gone down the drain, he is clearly back on the hot seat, and his worst enemy right now is clearly the schedule.” Lose both, and the whispers about a coaching change during the bye week will grow louder. And especially with Florida’s athletic director Scott Stricklin holding the purse strings tightly, thanks to a nearly $20 million buyout clause. The stakes couldn’t be higher. And that record now places him as Florida’s least successful coach since the 1940s. And the loss raises the question of whether he’s truly the right fit for a program that demands excellence.

But here’s the thing: Billy Napier isn’t ready to just throw in the towel. Despite the mounting pressure and the hot seat growing hotter by the week, Napier is clinging to his Florida power like a dog with a bone. “Napier was asked and confirms he is [the] primary play-caller and will remain so,” Gators’ podcast host David Waters writes on X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But what led to it? First, it was the glaring coaching mistakes in the closing moments of the USF game that had fans and analysts livid. Instead of running the clock down, Napier called two passing plays that stopped it. And that eventually led to a punt and gave USF the chance to march down for the game-winning field goal by Nico Gramatica.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The defense also faltered with untimely penalties right when it mattered most, and a lack of discipline became painfully obvious. And the worst part is, Napier himself admitted, “Not good enough, and it’s my responsibility.” Even after that tough loss, when reporters asked Napier about his chances of getting fired, he fired back with a blunt answer. “I’m more concerned with doing my job to help lead these young men,” Napier said. “That’s a big picture question, and I think right now it’s more about today. It’s more about what we do tomorrow, and I think that’s what we’ve got to get consumed with.” But Billy Napier is being stubborn with his seat. Interestingly, that doubles down on the other coaches who are trying to change their hot-seat narrative.

Take Brent Venables and Mike Norvell. Norvell at Florida State has been on the hot seat for a while, no doubt. But instead of gripping the playcalling reins tighter like Napier, Norvell flipped the script entirely. Norvell handed over the keys to offense to Gus Malzahn, FSU’s new offensive coordinator. This move showed real humility and trust in delegating responsibility. Norvell admitted publicly he doesn’t “get off on running plays” anymore and prefers to focus on the “big picture.” That decision might have been risky, but it’s paying off big time. Brent Venables, meanwhile, is taking a more hands-on approach. The Oklahoma coach is back calling the defense himself.

AD

But no second-guessing here. Venables is showing his corrections and adjustments are working, with the Sooners storming to a 2-0 start this season. And Napier, on the other hand, insists on leaning all-in on his role as his own offensive playcaller. But with Florida struggling early, staying the course means his hot seat only gets hotter.

Fans double down on Billy Napier’s lack of accountability

When Billy Napier refused to give up his keys to the Gators and continue being the playcaller, the fans didn’t take that well. A fan writes, “But he’s so bad at it.” See, the goodwill Napier earned by leading the Gators to an 8-5 season and pulling off back-to-back upsets of LSU and Ole Miss in The Swamp is pretty much gone now. Despite his reputation as a sharp offensive mind, the offense often stalls or looks disjointed under his direction. And the 18-16 loss to underdog South Florida left the 89,909 fans sunk in rhythm.

“Did everything right except for hiring an OC,” a fan added. Instead of shaking things up with a fresh offensive coordinator hire, Napier went the route of promoting Russ Callaway, who was already serving as co-offensive coordinator. And that move didn’t bear any fruit. The offense still leans heavily on conventional and predictable schemes. “He should just go coach high school because that is the level of offense that he runs,” a fan chimed in. “He should never be allowed to set foot on a college campus ever again.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This harsh line channels the deep disappointment and anger felt among a passionate fan base. The lack of progress after four years, a mediocre 20-20 record. And also the recent embarrassing losses make Napier’s presence a symbol of underachievement. Lastly, a fan said, “Can’t wait for this 2-10 season, and we finally get to fire this selfish egotistical prick.” The 2025 schedule is nothing short of a brutal gauntlet. Starting 1-2 already puts Florida on thin ice.

Florida faces four top-10 opponents in a stretch, including road games at No. 3 LSU and No. 5 Miami. Snagging a win won’t be easy. Then back home, they host powerhouse Texas for the first time, followed by another showdown with ranked Texas A&M. These high-stakes games can bring real trouble in Gainesville and in Napier’s life.