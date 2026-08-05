Calls Mount Against Curt Cignetti’s Indiana After Returning Player’s Age Becomes a Problem

Curt Cignetti just landed another massive weapon for Indiana, but it came with a heavy wave of fan backlash. When a federal judge opened the door for fifth-year seniors, Indiana immediately welcomed back star defender Stephen Daley. Instead of celebrating, college football fans quickly called out Cignetti for fielding full-grown men against teenagers.

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“Breaking: Indiana star defensive lineman Stephen Daley, who led the team with 19 TFLs, will return to the Hoosiers for his fifth year, sources tell @PeteThamel,” ESPN reported on X. “He’s set to be eligible for his fifth and final year in the wake of the district court ruling in Colorado.”

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Daley should have been out of college eligibility this season. But U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney put the NCAA’s age-restricted rule on hold, granting the high school class of 2022 an extra year. Now, opponents are furious that Cignetti’s Indiana squad gets a hardened, 23-year-old veteran while other teams field 18-year-old freshmen.

The timing is about as wild as it gets. Teams are already deep into fall camp, and the transfer portal isn’t an option anymore. Judge Sweeney made that part clear. Her ruling only changes who can suit up, not who can switch schools. So if a program already had an eligible player in-house, it can bring him back. There are strings attached. Teams still can’t blow past the 105-player limit or the revenue-sharing cap.

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The NCAA isn’t letting it slide, either. It has already appealed the ruling and wants it put on hold, arguing that reopening eligibility this late would throw rosters into chaos.

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“The opportunities to participate in college sports are zero sum,” the NCAA argued in its filing. “Roster spots are fixed, and each contest has a fixed number of minutes and opportunities to compete.”

That legal uncertainty hasn’t stopped social media from weighing in. One fan mocked Indiana’s situation by writing, “Indiana needing refs to keep 25-year-olds is pathetic. This sport is just adults against kids now.”

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Another user piled on with, “Classic Indiana. Can’t win without 25-year-olds.” While exaggerated, it echoed the perception that older, experienced players now carry an outsized advantage in modern college football.

Others questioned the bigger picture. “A star defensive lineman can’t make it as a pro after 4 years in college football?!” one fan wrote.

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Another post summed up the absurdity that many fans see in the current landscape. “Indiana really out here needing a Colorado federal judge just to keep their 19-TFL defensive monster for year 5,” they wrote. “College football is no longer a sport. It’s a lawsuit with helmets.”

Not everyone rushed to judgment. One fan asked, “Wasn’t that ruling appealed?? Is it clear that the players will actually be eligible in the next thirty days??” That’s perhaps the most important question of all.

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The NCAA’s appeal is already underway, meaning Stephen Daley’s return, and similar cases around the country, still hinge on what happens next in court. Until then, Indiana has both a proven pass rusher and a fresh controversy on its hands.