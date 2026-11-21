Pat McAfee was back on the 10-meter platform at the University of Miami, wearing little more than a Speedo. Last year, he made the same jump during College GameDay’s visit to Coral Gables. This time, he persuaded Desmond Howard to join him.

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Howard kept his suit and tie on. McAfee, naturally, did not bother with that formality. Both went over the edge, giving ESPN another opening shot built around McAfee rather than the day’s football matchups.

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Social media erupted with criticism of McAfee’s antics, with viewers calling for a format change.

The November 21 broadcast of College GameDay began with Miami’s diving team, a program credited with 26 national championships. McAfee picked up the number and turned it into a line about Miami’s football team.

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“26 national championships for the Miami diving team,” Pat McAfee announced, standing on a 33-feet-high hammock above the pool. “And this year, this Miami football team is looking to run for a national title as well.”

Then McAfee called his outfit a “banana hammock,” invited Howard to the edge, and jumped alongside him from roughly 33 feet above the pool. The moment had all the usual ingredients, with plenty of noise, physical comedy, and a moment built to grab attention.

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Yet the segment also revived a criticism that has dogged McAfee for much of the 2026 season.

The Miami appearance was not an ordinary stop on the road. College GameDay returned to campus on November 21 ahead of the No. 7 Hurricanes’ ACC matchup against Virginia Tech.

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The complaints did not start in Miami. McAfee has faced criticism for his presentation throughout the season, particularly from viewers who prefer the older format of College GameDay.

The debate became especially loud after the show’s October visit to Utah, where a university video poked fun at his habit of taking off his shirt and his on-air catchphrases.

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The video drew a sharp response from McAfee. The university eventually took the video down and issued an apology, while ESPN stood by McAfee and cited his safety concerns. However, the dispute soon reached far beyond the campus, becoming a talking point across sports media.

“This has been one of the softest, and we’ve seen quite a few from some of the people at the top of this food pyramid of sports media,” former ESPN broadcaster Michelle Beadle said about McAfee’s Utah antics.

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For some viewers, McAfee has become too big a part of the show. They argue that his long, high-energy segments leave less room for the football discussion they tune in to watch.

His arrival has also changed how the panel works, with Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban and Desmond Howard now sharing the screen with a personality who often takes over the conversation.

The debate now centers on how much space McAfee should have on a show built around the entire crew.

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The debate is whether the show still gives enough room to the people and analysis that made it a Saturday institution.

“I’ve just had enough of this Pat McAfee ruining College GameDay,” prominent television host Joe Scarborough said on his show this month. “They’re all (other GameDay hosts) being eclipsed by ESPN’s insatiable desire to give this guy more time.”

ESPN, though, has little reason to believe that College GameDay is in immediate trouble with its television audience. It reported in October that the show was averaging 2.8 million viewers through Week 7, putting it on pace for its most-watched season.

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Its audience was up 1% year over year and 30% compared with the same point two years earlier. Moreover, six of the nine most-watched regular-season episodes in the show’s history had come in 2026 by that point.

The numbers also show that McAfee’s segments can draw viewers. ESPN said its “Kicking is Easy” feature generated an average 10% increase in audience from the beginning to the end of the segment.

Since joining the show, McAfee and the contest have distributed more than $14 million in prizes. Meanwhile, the weekly picks segment averaged four million viewers.

The numbers suggest McAfee is drawing viewers, not driving them away. They do not, however, tell ESPN whether every part of the audience likes what it sees.

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“ESPN College GameDay is now unwatchable!” a user wrote on X, reacting to McAfee’s Miami stunt. “… Moving on to SEC Nation and/or Fox Big Noon Kickoff.”

Another user objected to beginning his day by seeing McAfee in a “speedo.”

There is still a broader problem for the network. Deadline reported on November 19 that ESPN and ESPN2 had fallen to 54 million pay-TV subscribers, down from 61 million a year earlier.

The figure comes from Disney’s latest annual filing and reflects the continued decline of traditional cable and satellite television. In contrast, ESPN had more than 100 million subscribers at its peak in 2011.

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“I’d gladly accept Kyle Whittingham as Michigan’s Head Coach for another 10 years in exchange for ESPN to fire Pat McAfee,” a Michigan fan wrote sarcastically on X.

Another user reacting to Deadline’s report wrote: “ESPN is unwatchable. Anytime I try to watch it, it’s either Kendrick Perkins, Stephen A, or Pat McAfee. Nobody wants to hear those bozos speak,” the user wrote.

Of course, ESPN is trying to move more of its audience toward streaming. Still, it makes audience loyalty important. The network can celebrate strong Saturday ratings while also facing the challenge of keeping viewers attached to its programming as the way people watch television changes.