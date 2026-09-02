Calls Mount Against Greg Sankey’s SEC After Lane Kiffin’s LSU Gamble Spreads Across League

The SEC drew a hard line when LSU and Lane Kiffin pushed to add Zxavian Harris and Dae’Quan Wright following a Louisiana court order. The conference responded with a unanimous 16-0 vote, sparking boycott chatter. But the story may now be taking a dramatic turn, with several SEC teams looking to add former NFL players as well, which is not good news for Greg Sankey.

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According to On3 CFB insider Pete Nakos, LSU is not the only SEC team looking to add NFL players. Several other SEC programs are also trying to woo NFL players amid all the ongoing hubbub. Most importantly, Nakos added that the SEC rosters need to be finalized 24 hours before kickoff.

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Who these teams are remains unclear; however, the revelations come as the SEC has made its stance clear and is reportedly prepared to impose severe penalties on programs that violate the rule, including a 50% multi-game suspension for the head coach and a fine amounting to 50% of the team’s operating budget.

While the SEC may be sounding like the custodian of doing the right thing, Pete Nakos’ reports have irked fans to such an extent that they are now calling out Greg Sankey over everything happening within the conference.

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One fan called out the association for losing the integrity of the game, saying, “So starved for a Natty they’re compromising their integrity. Sad.” Another questioned the purpose behind the one-sided 16-0 vote, asking, “What was the point of the whole 16-0 vote ruling against it then?”

While the number of SEC programs looking to add former NFL players remains largely under wraps, it is worth noting that Cole Hutson recently rejoined the Texas Longhorns, an SEC program. But his situation is slightly different from Wright’s and Harris’s.

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So, how was he able to bypass the conference’s new policy? Hutson was not selected in the NFL Draft and never signed a professional contract, although he did participate in minicamps with the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian also confirmed that Hutson didn’t take the roster spot of any other player.

This bypassing of the loophole has been criticized by many analysts, including several head coaches, and now even fans appear to be fed up with it. One fan argued that singling out Lane Kiffin alone was unfair, saying, “Y’all want to throw LSU’s name out now, throw those other teams’ names out.”

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Kiffin has been the focus of the entire fiasco over the last 10 days. Prominent college football head coaches have called it out. The latest to join the tirade is Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, who is set to face Lane Kiffin’s LSU on September 5.

As it turns out, LSU just moved first. Now, the rest of the programs in the conference also want to take advantage of the situation. The entire thing resulted from the NCAA’s new eligibility rule. Rightly, the governing body is also drawing the ire of the fans.

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One fan lashed out at the NCAA, arguing that once someone leaves college, they should not be allowed to return, saying, “NCAA football is a broken mess. What an absolute joke and travesty this kind of behavior and actions are. Once you leave college and get and agent and become a professional you’re done with collegiate athletics. You’re essentially slapping every college player in the face right now.”

The latest development in this drama has certainly added a new angle to the story, especially after the SEC and Greg Sankey said on Thursday that they would defend their rights in court. That said, could this new storyline split the SEC in half?