Calls Mount Against Michigan’s Dave Portnoy After Accusing Ohio State of ‘Lying’ Over Ban

Where Dave Portnoy goes, controversy follows. After all, it takes guts to show up as a rather proud Michigan fan at the Horseshoe. The Barstool Sports President and Ohio State are having a showdown ahead of the season. Portnoy’s propensity for controversy was already causing FOX to catch strays from OSU fans. A Michigan-loving panelist on that Big Noon Kickoff panel was going to be a guaranteed nail to FOX‘s coffin. While Portnoy is calling out OSU for a recent eye-grabbing development, Buckeye fans are helping hold down the fort at Columbus.

First things first: as of now, Portnoy will not be able to set foot in the Horseshoe Stadium. Front Office Sports sparked drama online after it reported that Ohio State had banned him from the venue. Portnoy had already stirred controversy by signing with FOX to be part of the Big Noon Kickoff crew as a presenter. Later, OSU said that it wasn’t the school that called the ban. Yahoo Sports then said FOX pulled the plug on Portnoy being part of the on-field crew. Portnoy threw in his two cents, adamant about the fact that it was the program that had called for a ban.

The Michigan fanboy in Dave Portnoy did not hold back upon being barred from OSU grounds. He said in a recent tweet about this saga, “Ohio State should stop worrying about Michigan. Focus on Texas. Big game coming up. Don’t let your Michigan inferiority complex destroy your entire season.” The man is known for voicing his opinions out loud, despite being right at the core of the controversy. This was just one of a few of his comments directed at Ohio State about this move.

“I have no problem Ross Bjork and Ohio State, but this is my advice. …Just own up. Be like, ‘You know what? Michigan is a bully and they beat the piss out of us. And when they walk down the street, we cross to the other side and we got to get better,” Portnoy said in an explainer video, after claiming that Barstool Sports’ college football show and crew were also being kept from the stadium. Portnoy sported a Michigan cap proudly while explaining his side of the story. Ohio State already had a problem with Big Noon Kickoff, and they always had a problem with Dave Portnoy. But even with one figure removed from that equation, fans are still calling out the controversial figure for his takes.

OSU community calls out Dave Portnoy’s attacks on the program

When Michigan fans call out OSU, expect shots from the Buckeyes’ side as well. Portnoy’s “inferiority complex” take is naturally causing an uproar among OSU fans. “National champs don’t have an inferiority complex bud. They’re the champs. People look up to them not the other way around,” wrote one fan. Well, this one’s going to be a fair(?) fight between the two parties, since Michigan and Ohio State were the last two Natty winners. But there’s a huge difference between the two, of course.

“Dave makes up a story about being banned from OSU, then blames OSU for the distraction….. the Michigan Man way!!” wrote another. Though Portnoy claims that OSU banned him from the Horseshoe, Ross Björk himself stated that FOX decided to keep him out. They had already drawn flak for making him a member of the panel, and were on OSU fans’ bad books for the noon telecast. Portnoy, being a Michigan fan, doesn’t seem to be helping his cause. “Stop making up lies so you can be the victim. Makes you look extremely soft,” one more user added to the drama.

“You were barred by FOX not Ohio State… they aren’t thinking about Michigan. I can’t believe I’m sticking up for Ohio St. but this was all confirmed this morning, read your FOX contract Dave,” said another user. FOX is yet to come into Portnoy’s line of fire. But on Ohio State’s at-home gamedays, Dave Portnoy will not be seen. OSU fans will have no problem with his absence.