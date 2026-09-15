Calls Mount Against Oregon’s Dan Lanning as Dante Moore Damage Control Brutally Backfires

Oregon had a brutal loss to an unranked team to explain. Instead, Dante Moore’s absence became the bigger talking point. Moore skipped the postgame media session after the Ducks’ 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, leaving Dan Lanning and linebacker Teitum Tuioti to face the questions. Now, even the head coach’s added explanation is backfiring.

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With Oregon reeling from one of the worst losses of Lanning’s tenure, Moore’s no-show quickly drew attention. By Monday, Lanning had an answer. Moore wasn’t dodging the media. He was getting medical treatment after battling dehydration and cramps in the heat.

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That explanation should have put the story to bed, but the frustration surrounding Moore is hardly new.

Oregon entered the season with enormous expectations after finishing 13-2 in 2025 and reaching the College Football Playoff. The Ducks were ranked No. 6 heading into Stillwater, while Oklahoma State was coming off a 1-11 season and had just lost to Tulsa. Oregon was a 23.5-point favorite.

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Instead, the Cowboys controlled most of the game. Oklahoma State finished with 554 total yards. Oregon had 281. The Cowboys ran for 237 yards and passed for 317, while Oregon managed only 90 rushing yards. Oklahoma State also had 25 first downs to Oregon’s 12. As for Dante Moore?

Moore struggled early. He started 1-for-7 and was eventually sacked four times. Oregon’s passing game did find a rhythm after halftime, and the QB threw touchdown passes to Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart. The Ducks took a 31-30 lead early in the fourth quarter, but they never scored again.

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Oregon’s final two possessions ended with turnovers. The first came when Lanning went for it on fourth down in his own territory, and the offense failed to convert. Oklahoma State turned that short field into a field goal. On the final possession, a fumbled exchange between Moore and running back Dierre Hill ended Oregon’s last chance. Lanning himself admitted afterward that the score did not tell the whole story.

“We got our a– kicked in a lot of areas,” he said.

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The Ducks head coach took full responsibility for his team’s poor tackling, missed assignments, and the defense’s inability to handle explosive plays. For many, though, that wasn’t enough.

Moore, who is three years into the Oregon system now, should also have faced the media. The explanation from Lanning perhaps came too late. The fans certainly didn’t appreciate things.

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“Dan was not handling this right. Can’t keep information locked down, and then get mad when people don’t know something,” a user wrote on X, replying to Lanning’s statement.

Another simply pointed to a failure of the head coach’s backroom staff.

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“Sounds like Oregon has a strength and conditions problem,” the user wrote.

Lanning’s explanation is plausible and supported by his account that Moore needed two IVs after the game. The coach said the quarterback was receiving treatment. Moore is also scheduled to speak to reporters after practice. The criticism is really about communication.

Oregon did not tell reporters why Moore was unavailable. That left a vacuum immediately after a humiliating defeat. Given the circumstances, people filled it.

Lanning’s response did little to cool the situation.

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On top of that, when a reporter pressed him on why the information wasn’t released earlier. Lanning had a furious reply.

“Well, you misconstrued it. You could always ask me. Good job,” he said.

Because of the way Lanning handled the media, even a long-time Ducks fan felt that the head coach was at fault.

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“Wow. I’ve been a Duck fan for about two decades now. But this might just be enough to break that streak. What an arrogant response,” wrote the user on X.

Another person simply predicted that Lanning was only making excuses.

“So we are blaming this on dehydration now?” the user asked.

The Ducks have now fallen from No. 6 to No. 21 in the AP poll after the Oklahoma State loss. Oregon is 1-1, and its margin for error has shrunk considerably if it still wants to return to the College Football Playoff. There are football problems everywhere Lanning looks.

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Now the head coach has another issue to handle. He has to make sure the conversation returns to football.