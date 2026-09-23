Calls Mount for Deion Sanders’ Immediate Firing After Colorado HC Kicks Out 3 Players From Roster

Deion Sanders did not need another headache after Colorado’s embarrassing 41-7 loss at Northwestern. But trouble found him anyway. Just three days after the Buffaloes got crushed in Evanston, Coach Prime confirmed on Tuesday that multiple players, with reports claiming 3 roster members, were kicked off the team. While he did not name them, the move came right after video surfaced showing players laughing after the blowout loss. That sparked wild reactions across social media.

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One Colorado fan bluntly wrote, “Colorado needs to pull the plug from coach Prime.”

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After the Week 3 fall, Deion Sanders’ decision came with an explanation that it’s “never one thing” that led to the player dismissals.

“Those guys could tell you, I’m the most loving and giving and forgiving man you could ever meet,” he said during his press conference. “But when you start being conduct detrimental to the team, that would set us back, and things you’re doing that you don’t care about the team, you care about you, I have a problem with that.”

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But for many fans, kicking players off the team felt like shifting the blame. Instead of seeing a coach taking responsibility for poor preparation, fans saw a leader blaming individual players for systemic failure. When a team loses by 34 points, fans expect structural coaching fixes, not just locker room housecleaning. That is why the roster cuts immediately turned into calls for Sanders himself to be replaced.

Deion Sanders did not provide a number either. That left plenty of room for speculation about the program. A report from Uncle Neely on TMR LIVE put the number at three, while also stressing that the situation could still change.

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“It’s three, but I wouldn’t be surprised to wake up tomorrow morning, and it’s two,” he said.

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That detail is important because Colorado itself later told Pete Nakos that the roster changes were not finalized. The school said an updated roster would be released later in the week. So three players may be out. But that is not yet the final word from Colorado. But the fans’ frustration did not come from the roster decisions alone.

Colorado is 2-1, but the Northwestern game was a gut punch. A program that had opened the season with a narrow win over Georgia Tech suddenly looked miles away from the team Deion Sanders wanted it to be. The Buffs committed four turnovers, failed on three fourth-down attempts, and gave up 41 points. Their offense managed 348 yards, but the game was effectively out of reach long before the final whistle.

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Colorado finished 3-9 in 2025, and this is now Deion Sanders’ fourth season running the program. The Buffs are 18-22 during his tenure. The results have not matched the attention that followed him into Boulder, particularly after the spectacular turnaround and national spotlight of his first season.

Colorado also gave Deion Sanders a five-year, $54 million extension in 2025, keeping him under contract through 2029. There has been no announcement that his job is currently in danger. But that has not stopped the frustration from spilling into the open.

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One fan dropped a blunt comment, “He should fire himself.” The reaction came after the Northwestern blowout and how quickly things can unravel at the players’ expense.

Colorado has now suffered three losses of at least 34 points in its last eight games dating back to last season. Then came another blunt prediction from a fan who added, “Lmfao, Deion will be gone in less than 4 months.”

There is no evidence that Colorado has set such a timeline. But fans are clearly starting to judge Deion Sanders through the results and his decisions. “Why is @DeionSanders still on the team?!” another fan asked.

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One more reaction took aim at Deion Sanders’ off-field business ventures. “Maybe focus on coaching instead of hawking fishing rods, sunglasses, depends, reality shows etc. Self-promotion and material lust is the antithesis of a pious man,” they wrote.

That is fan opinion. But Baylor is the next major opportunity to change the narrative. Colorado travels to face DJ Lagway and the Bears on Sept. 26. For now, Deion Sanders has made his move with the roster. The next one has to come on the field.