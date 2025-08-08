Calls Mount For $4.8B NFL Side to Cut Ex-Notre QB Who Threw a Pick on Preseason Debut

The Colts kicked off preseason action Thursday night with an unexpected twist. When starter Anthony Richardson went down early, after getting sacked by Baltimore Ravens’ linebacker David Ojabo, it opened the door wide for a new face under center—an ex-Notre Dame QB who’d been quietly turning heads in camp. Drafted in the sixth round with little fanfare, expectations were low. But with Richardson sidelined, the rookie stepped in and made the most of his shot. Undoubtedly, it wasn’t the plan, but it might just be the beginning of something intriguing in Indy.

Richardson’s dislocated pinkie in the 1st quarter against Baltimore sent shockwaves through the Colts’ sideline. But enter Riley Leonard, the ex-Notre Dame star. Thrust into action for the entire 2nd half, Leonard showed flashes of why he’s been buzzing in camp. It wasn’t perfect, few rookie debuts are, but it was promising. Yes, he finished 12-of-24 for 92 yards through the air, adding 34 more on the ground with four gritty runs. So, Leonard didn’t just survive his NFL preseason debut; he made it interesting. But here’s the twist.

Riley Leonard’s night had its moments, but it wasn’t without growing pains. The ex-Notre Dame QB led the Colts to a TD on his second drive, giving fans a glimpse of his upside. But the fourth quarter told a different story. A costly interception set up a Ravens field goal, and a failed fourth-and-five in the final 90 seconds sealed the loss. Now, the buzz has shifted. Despite a few flashes, some are questioning his fit. And the calls are getting louder: should a $4.8 billion franchise really hang onto a late-round project?

Here’s the thing: Riley Leonard showed flashes in his debut, but consistency was missing. The rookie made a few highlight plays, yet the overall performance left questions. Still, with Richardson likely sidelined for the rest of the preseason, Leonard’s reps are about to ramp up. He’ll get his shot over the next two weeks. And the goal? To prove he belongs in the QB room come Week 1. Let’s be real—he’s not leapfrogging Daniel Jones for the starting job. And even the backup spot feels like a stretch. So, the Colts could easily bring in a veteran before the opener against the Dolphins. Because Leonard’s window is open, but it’s narrow. So, does Leonard lack the potential?

Well, Riley Leonard’s one-year stint at Notre Dame was a mixed bag. He showed flashes—big throws, tough runs, and leadership—but the consistency wasn’t there. In 10 games, he passed for 1,725 yards and 6 picks, completing under 59% of his throws. On top of that, he added 312 yards and 4 scores on the ground. But injuries slowed him down, and adjusting to a new system after Duke proved tough. So, under pressure, the cracks showed. Although some scouts still believe in his tools. Others? Not so sure. And now, his interception in the preseason debut sent fans into a frenzy.

Fans sound off on Riley Leonard

Consistency was always the knock on Riley Leonard. And in his Colts preseason debut, while he flashed some upside, fans weren’t exactly sold—especially with the starting QB sidelined. So, the bar is higher now. Expectations sharper. And one fan summed it up bluntly, stating, “Good college QB. Not a pro QB.” So, for Leonard, the margin for error is razor-thin. And following that, the fan outrage only got louder.

One fan seemed to forget everything Riley Leonard did in college—like flashing legit playmaking skills and tossing 11 TDs at Notre Dame. Sure, his preseason debut was rocky, but the reaction was ruthless. “He is horrible,” snapped one fan. Another didn’t hold back, saying, “Cut Riley Leonard. My gawd.” So, the inconsistency lit a fire under critics, proving that in the NFL, patience is paper-thin.

And just when the heat couldn’t get any hotter, one frustrated fan dropped the hammer, writing, “He’s awful now & was awful at ND.” No filter. No mercy. The preseason pick was the tipping point, and for some fans, it confirmed every doubt. To be honest, in a league built on results, patience wears thin—especially when the spotlight’s this bright.