Calls Mount for Shane Beamer’s Immediate Firing After South Carolina HC Announces LaNorris Sellers Decision

A 16-0 lead should have been South Carolina’s launchpad. Instead, it became the beginning of a nightmare. The Gamecocks collapsed into a heartbreaking 41-34 loss to Mississippi State, with LaNorris Sellers’ two second-half interceptions proving costly.

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Now, frustration among the fanbase is boiling over, and Shane Beamer’s continued defense of his quarterback appears to be pushing that patience dangerously close to its limit.

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“I see in practice every week, and people outside of his building don’t get to decide that. We win as a team (and) we lose as a team,” Beamer said. “There are some throws that LaNorris would like to have back or throws that he would like to make, absolutely. But there’s also some plays that we’ve made or didn’t make on defense and special teams that every single person would like to have back.”

One frustrated fan fired back, clearly fed up with the coach sticking with Sellers despite his recent struggles.

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“But we will decide to fire you,” they wrote.

Another fan was just as blunt about the coach’s future.

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“This will be his last year, no doubt about it,” the comment read.

And then one fan took it a step further, saying that if he were in the coach’s shoes, Sellers would already be gone.

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“Rinse and Repeat. I knew what he was gonna say before he came out. I knew Sunday. I only wish they’d ask me to come fire him!” they wrote.

For some, it was only a matter of time till the exit would be confirmed.

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“He will soon be “people on the outside of this building”, which I’m sure Carolina fans are thrilled about. Dude is a joke lol horrible attitude and personality,” another reaction read.

Sellers struggled badly against Mississippi State, and the third quarter was where everything unraveled for the Gamecocks. The Bulldogs outscored South Carolina by 17 points and picked off Sellers twice. But his struggles didn’t come out of nowhere.

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Just a week earlier against Towson, he completed only 10 of 23 passes for 96 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception, despite South Carolina’s 45-9 win. With back-to-back underwhelming performances from the former SEC Freshman of the Year, Beamer is not ready to give up on his QB.

The biggest concern is his hesitation. Game film shows him passing up wide-open targets over the middle, seemingly unwilling to pull the trigger when coverage gets tight.

That became even more noticeable against Mississippi State, when the SEC competition forced him into tougher downfield reads. He handled the easy checkdowns when the defence backed off but struggled once the windows got tighter.

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Then came the pressure. When South Carolina fell behind, his processing appeared to slow down. His two second-half interceptions against Mississippi State, including a costly decision on fourth-and-goal, only made those concerns louder.

“It wasn’t great,” said Sellers. “I’ve just got to throw it. Just got to throw it.”

After his 2024 breakout season, when he threw for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, Sellers has struggled over the past two years. Last year, teams figured out how to limit his running, while his offensive line struggled.

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His numbers fell to 2,437 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, and this year has been much the same. This is the reason why fans want backup QB Cutter Woods to handle the stuff going further.

Woods has appeared in two games for the Gamecocks this season, completing 7 of 11 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. While he is yet to get a real chance to prove himself against top competition, his high school résumé gives fans plenty to be excited about.

During South Carolina’s 4A state championship run, Woods completed 69% of his passes for more than 3,900 yards and 42 touchdowns, earning MaxPreps South Carolina High School Football Player of the Year honors. Those numbers have fans wondering if he could be a viable replacement for Sellers.