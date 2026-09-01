Calls Mount For Sonny Dykes’ Firing as TCU WR Suffers Brain Bleed After Locker Room Assault

TCU did not need another problem after opening the 2026 season with a 15-10 loss to North Carolina. Then came the details of what happened inside its own locker room. WR Dozie Ezukanma spent three days in the hospital after teammate Jacob Fields allegedly punched and kicked him in the head, according to a TCU police affidavit obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The incident reportedly left Ezukanma with a concussion and a brain bleed. Now, the fallout is reaching head coach Sonny Dykes.

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“Dozie Ezukanma was not sent to the ER for nearly two hours after he was attacked by a teammate in the locker room and suffered a concussion and brain bleed, according to TCU police,” as Star-Telegram’s Bud Kennedy reported.

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The reported assault took place at around 1:30 p.m. Dozie Ezukanma was taken to the emergency room at about 3:12 p.m. A CT scan showed a brain bleed, and he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A second scan later showed that the hematoma had grown.

According to the affidavit, Ezukanma was sitting inside the Walsh Athletic Complex on Aug. 13 when Jacob Fields allegedly walked over and struck him in the forehead. A witness told police that Ezukanma fell, after which Fields allegedly kicked him in the head.

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Ezukanma later told investigators that he had been knocked unconscious and could not remember the attack. His first memory was sitting in the training room and asking, “What just happened?”

The affidavit says Ezukanma believed Fields attacked him because he had been playing better during practice. Fields allegedly acknowledged in a message that he had made an “emotional decision” based on how he felt he had played during recent practices and offered to cover Ezukanma’s medical expenses.

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Team athletic trainer Curtis Talley Jr. told police the situation could be life-threatening if the bleeding continued to increase. Ezukanma eventually stabilized and was discharged Aug. 16. He also suffered a shoulder injury.

Reports of the nearly two-hour medical delay instantly intensified scrutiny on head coach Sonny Dykes, raising serious questions about safety protocols within his program.

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“What the heck is going on with my school? #FireSonnyDykes,” one fan summed up the frustration bluntly.

Another fan described it as “the latest on the not-great front for TCU athletics.” The criticism isn’t simply about one player’s alleged actions. It is increasingly about how the program responds when something goes badly wrong.

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Then came the question many observers were asking about the reported medical delay. “Is TCU liable for gross negligence here? 2 hours!?!” another questioned.

With the matter gaining spotlight, social media backlash has rapidly escalated into outright demands for his termination, as fans point to the locker room violence and delayed emergency response as proof of a program sliding out of control.

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“I think you have to fire Sonny Dykes for this. Just insane neglect within the building,” one fan wrote.

Another fan echoed the same sentiment as they posted, “Woah woah woah. Sonny Dykes needs to be walked out of the building tomorrow morning.”

While Dykes is not named in the police affidavit, head coaches bear ultimate accountability for their program’s culture and player safety. Coming immediately after a 15-10 season-opening loss to Bill Belichick’s North Carolina squad in Dublin, TCU’s issues have quickly expanded from on-field performance to internal program oversight, and the calls for Dykes to answer for both are growing louder.