Calls Mount to Immediately Fire Bill Belichick as Michael Lombardi Scandal Puts UNC HC’s $50M Safety Net in Jeopardy

July 27 marked the beginning of a fresh storm in North Carolina. GM Michael Lombardi was placed on paid administrative leave, and days later, the university announced an investigation into allegations against him. Now, Lombardi is gone, but the controversy has not ended. The focus is now shifting to Steve Belichick, with Bill Belichick’s future also in question.

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“So, can he win his way out of this? I don’t know. Ultimately, it’ll be up to him. You know, the internal investigation is going to find what it finds, and all I can tell you is what’s in Belichick’s own contract, where he signed a five-year deal worth $50 million. He’s the highest-paid state employee in the state of North Carolina,” WRAL TV anchor Pat Welter said on the Dan Patrick Show.

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The insider then highlighted key details in Belichick’s contract that require the head coach to “promote an atmosphere of compliance” within the program. That responsibility extends beyond Belichick himself, as the contract also holds him accountable for the conduct of his assistant coaches and other program employees.

Welter’s comments come in light of WRAL’s September 3 report about the investigation into the complaint against Lombardi. As per the report, the lawyers are also looking at whether UNC DC Steve Belichick engaged in drug use or supplied drugs to at least one player in the program. Steve Belichick has been on an indefinite medical leave since early August.

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Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes the developments surrounding the investigation may have placed Bill Belichick’s own position under scrutiny. Florio highlights a particularly significant detail from the WRAL News report, which states that “people said they were asked whether they had reported any potentially questionable behavior to Bill Belichick.”

This could be very crucial in the investigation, as Florio notes that if investigators determine the head coach was aware of one or two matters yet failed to report them, then the circumstances could be harsh.

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Welter also expressed that it is certainly the head coach’s job to ensure “that he also must report knowledge of the illegal use, sale, or possession of dr–s, or the possibility of se—- harassment.” The TV anchor emphasized that he doesn’t know what fate awaits the head coach, but explained that it is up to the investigators to uncover everything, which might have just triggered the fans.

One of the fans commented on the video shared by the Dan Patrick Show, saying that while Lombardi has left his job, the next to follow could be Bill Belichick’s son, Steve, who is the defensive coordinator for the Tar Heels. “Lombardi is gone. Steve will be gone. What this does is tighten the leash on whether or not Belichick survives Year 2,” the comment read.

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Another Tar Heels fan believes that Bill Belichick is at the midpoint of this controversy, saying that he should be sacked ASAP, “This all happened under the Bills’ watch. Grounds for termination. He’s as good as gone.” On September 4, even former New England wide receiver Chad Johnson, who played briefly under Bill Belichick, said that the accountability must rest with the head coach.

“The people who hired Belichick at UNC should go with him, where was their due diligence. Did they explore why no NFL team would hire him? Did they look at his losing record without Brady?” another fan added.

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The fans are not in the mood to leave the head coach out of the controversy as they continue their attack, with one saying, “It happens; his son and his friend will end his collegiate career.”

The timing couldn’t have been worse for Bill Belichick. He was coming off a Week 0 win against TCU, which started his second campaign at UNC on a high note. However, now he will have to field questions about allegations against his son.