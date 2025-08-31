Calls Mount to Put Arch Manning in His Place as Texas’ Biggest Rival Says Quiet Part Out Loud

Despite all the preseason hype, Arch Manning’s debut didn’t exactly set the world on fire. Now, for a player already pegged by some as the potential No. 1 pick, it wasn’t a strong start. He often looked indecisive and inexperienced in his plays, with throws arriving late or forced into tight windows. After struggling in the first half, the Longhorns moved the ball better in the second half, but a costly interception from Manning kept the offense from settling the score. He eventually completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. And now, on the field, Texas fell 14-7, but when the world pointed fingers at Manning, coach Steve Sarkisian urged patience.

“For Arch, the expectations were out of control on the outside,” said Sarkisian. “I’d say let’s finish the book before we judge him. That’s one chapter.” Although Texas HC stayed calm, Arch Manning is reportedly experiencing mounting pressure, according to CFB insiders. On his August 30 appearance on Nightcap, Johnny Manziel and Shannon Sharpe weighed in on Arch Manning’s rocky start for Texas against OSU.

Sharpe didn’t hold back and said, “Arch Manning struggled in his debut against Ohio State, with scouts and more than a dozen NFL teams watching, including nearby Cleveland Browns. Manning was inconsistent. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and an interception; a very underwhelming day for a player some have pegged as the number one pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.” Honestly, the comments weren’t kind to young Manning. Despite all the pregame hype, scouts didn’t see anything close to extraordinary in his debut.

Johnny Manziel weighed in on Arch Manning’s tough debut, offering a reality check amid the hype. “Hey, let’s not make too much of it. I mean, listen, I think as an overall, as a player, like, these are the things you start early in the season,” said Manziel. Then he explained how preparation was an issue, recalling a conversation with his former coordinator: “I was talking to Jake Spavital… and he’s just like, ‘Man, we can’t run the ball.’ And there are certain things early on in the season where you need more reps, more game reps, and more live speed reps.” On top of that, Manziel also flagged Manning’s challenge against elite competition.

“This isn’t Louisiana Monroe… this is the defending, reigning, really good Ohio State football team. You’re not just playing a red dot,” added Manziel, underscoring the uphill battle for the young signal-caller. So, the takeaway: Manning has the talent, but questions about reps and consistency loom large. Now, while experts flagged the issues, let’s hear Manning’s take on his own performance.

Arch Manning reflects on the loss

It was a rough start for Arch Manning. His first pass fell short of an open receiver, and despite decent blocking from the O-line, he rarely pushed the ball past 5 yards downfield. Then he missed an open TD and couldn’t convert on a fourth-and-goal sneak. Afterward, Manning didn’t hide from the truth: “Ultimately, not good enough. Obviously, you don’t want to start off the season going 0-1. They’re a good team, but I thought we beat ourselves a lot. That starts with me. I’ve got to play better for us to win,” said Arch.

The Texas offense struggled against Matt Patricia’s relentless defense. And coach Sarkisian noticed Manning’s early confusion. “He was struggling to see some things early. They’ve got a smart secondary and a good scheme. They made Arch work,” said the Texas HC. But it wasn’t easy for either team.

OSU punted six times and managed just 203 yards, finally breaking the tie with a fourth-down run by transfer C.J. Donaldson. Now, with a rebuilt offensive line and new faces everywhere, the growing pains were obvious. And yet, all eyes remained glued to one name, Arch Manning, who knows he has to lift his game for the Horns to win.