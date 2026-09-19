Calls Mount to Remove Pat McAfee From College GameDay as ESPN Host’s Antics Cross the Line

ESPN brought College GameDay to Oxford on Saturday for Lane Kiffin’s return to Ole Miss since leaving the program. The Grove was packed before the cameras even started rolling. Pat McAfee immediately leaned into the atmosphere.

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At the start of the show, the ESPN broadcaster talked about his first experience in Oxford and the noise expected from the crowd, referencing the profanity already coming from the Grove before the broadcast.

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“Hello, you’re live from the good out here. This is my first experience here, and obviously Lane Kiffin’s coming back to town, and this crowd is gonna go crazy,” Pat McAfee said. “Rece Davis’ losing suc-er. It’s been a hot couple of weeks. Coach Saban, speaking of hot, a little hot in the kitchen here at Ole Miss. Got an announcement to start it, and Herbie, obviously spectacular, we hope you’ll join us.”

It took only minutes for viewers to start talking about McAfee again. This time, some wanted ESPN to make a change. The criticism against McAfee has been building for weeks.

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During the Week 1 broadcast from Baton Rouge against Clemson, McAfee encouraged LSU fans to sing “Neck,” a chant built around profanity. Some viewers said they stopped watching because they did not want that language playing around their children. MassLive reported that parents specifically complained about McAfee’s language and his role in pushing the chant.

The following week in Austin, McAfee again became a talking point surrounding GameDay. Viewers criticized his constant interruptions and his tendency to turn segments into performances. Some directly asked ESPN to remove him from the show. ESPN analyst Mike Clay even criticized parts of the broadcast, including McAfee’s rendition of “The Eyes of Texas.”

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College GameDay is not a small internet show trying to find an audience. The three-hour Saturday broadcast has been on television since 1987 and mixes game analysis, interviews, fan interaction, celebrity appearances, and live performances.

ESPN brought McAfee to GameDay full time in 2022 after his earlier appearances on the program. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said at the time that McAfee had been well received during his previous stint and that the network wanted him back. McAfee now appears alongside Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Nick Saban.

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There is also a strong business argument behind retaining him. ESPN reported that College GameDay averaged 2.7 million viewers per show during the 2025 regular season, up 25% from the previous year. The program eventually produced its most-watched season on record. Nine regular-season episodes ranked among the show’s 10 biggest audiences ever. McAfee’s own ESPN program also performed strongly.

The Pat McAfee Show averaged 436,000 viewers across television and digital platforms in 2025, an 8% increase from the previous year. But ratings do not settle the argument over his role.

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McAfee has also created friction inside ESPN. Front Office Sports reported last year that some ESPN employees were frustrated with his treatment of producers and his public criticism of the network. The report also said ESPN’s top leadership continued to back him. ESPN president of content Burke Magnus defended McAfee as someone trying to bring his own style into a corporate environment. That friction has carried over into 2026.

ESPN recently changed the person in charge of producing GameDay, and FOS once again reported on the strained relationship between McAfee and ESPN’s executives. The report also said McAfee has become the biggest draw among the show’s current personalities. His weekly kicking contest has turned into one of the show’s most familiar bits. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a section of GameDay fans that doesn’t like what the show is turning intp.

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“Pat McAfee screaming at 8:30 in the morning again,” a user wrote on X with the famous frustrated Jonah Hill meme from War Dogs. Another user reacted to McAfee’s LSU vs Ole Miss intro. “Dear ESPN, the Pat McAfee experiment is over. People have stopped watching CollegeGameDay because of him. A class clown is only funny for so long.”

Saturday’s Oxford broadcast offered another example. Before the show had even settled into its football coverage, the crowd began directing an explicit chant at Kiffin. McAfee acknowledged the noise and moved into his introduction. Multiple reports noted that the profanity could be heard during the opening portion of the broadcast. That’s why people are reacting so harshly.

“I can’t even have College Gameday on in the background while I hang out with my kids on Saturday morning anymore,” a user wrote. “Lost count of the number of curse words Pat has let out in the first 5 minutes of the show. Ridiculous and unnecessary for a show I used to love so much.”

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“That old frat boy behavior of Pat McAfee College GameDay is unwatchable,” a user wrote. “That was an obvious partisan move leaving out the youth voice. Shame on ESPN and Kirk Herbstreit.”

There is also a bigger question about where ESPN takes College GameDay now that Lee Corso is gone. Corso’s final show in 2025 pulled in a record 4 million viewers, and the program kept strong ratings through the rest of the season. McAfee is now part of the group ESPN is relying on to lead the show into its next chapter. But according to many, there’s a cost attached to it now.