“Calls Went Our Way”: Western Michigan HC Breaks Silence on Bryce Underwood’s Controversial TD as Big Ten Issues Statement 

Western Michigan was just one second away from pulling off a massive college football shocker at the Big House. Leading 12-7 as the game clock hit zero, Broncos head coach Lance Taylor thought his team had sealed the win. But Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood was given one last gasp after officials reviewed the final play, putting time back on the clock for a game-winning 47-yard touchdown.

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Speaking right after the painful 13-12 loss on September 5, Taylor did not hold back about the final moments. While he admitted the loss stung, he took a balanced view of how the officiating went down across the entire four quarters.

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“I have not seen the clip. Several people have mentioned it to me that the game was over,” Taylor said, according to an X post by FOC College Football. “I think one, our commissioner, has already reached out. We had several where the spot was questioned and reviewed, and those calls went our way, and the review went our way.”

The drama unfolded when Bryce Underwood’s first Hail Mary attempt sailed completely out of the end zone as the stadium clock hit zero. Western Michigan Broncos players prematurely celebrated a historic upset, believing the game was over. However, NCAA referees conducted a video replay review and ruled that the ball went dead out of bounds with one second remaining, resetting the clock to give the Wolverines a second chance.

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TV analysts like Terry McAulay immediately questioned if time had truly remained. But the Big Ten quickly released an official statement defending the referees, explaining that stadium cameras and broadcast clocks were synced 85 minutes before kickoff using a strobe system to guarantee exact timing.

“Following video review, it was determined Western Michigan’s #18 started his jump from an established out-of-bounds position (left foot) and made contact with the ball with one second remaining on the clock,” the statement read, per On3. “… Per NCAA Football rule 4-2-3-a, ‘A ball not in player control, other than a kick that scores a field goal, is out of bounds when it touches the ground, a player, a game official or anything else that is out-of-bound, or that is on or outside a boundary line.’ and thus the clock is stopped.”

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Citing NCAA Rule 4-2-3-a, the league clarified that a loose ball becomes dead the second it touches anything out of bounds. Replay showed Davis started his leap from outside the sideline and touched the ball with exactly 0:01 left on the official feed, instantly stopping the clock.

While the Big Ten clarified its reasoning for restoring one second to the clock, Taylor, though heartbroken, praised his team for defending the Hail Mary perfectly and maintained that the Broncos did everything they could to put themselves in a position to win.

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“I know when I looked up at the clock, it was past zeros before we touched it,” Taylor said. “I knew that they would review it. It was the last play of the game. And because we defended it so well, wasn’t worried or concerned about our guys going out and defending it the second time.”

“And, unfortunately, we did not defend it as well the second time. A little bit different, he threw it the first time. He threw it towards the back of the goal line and out of bounds.”

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Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher later confirmed that the conference and Western Michigan contacted the Big Ten office to seek clarification, after which they were provided with the video and audio of the replay that confirmed the explanation. Steinbrecher thanked the league for its prompt response and collaborative efforts, bringing an official conclusion to a wild administrative night.

Western Michigan walked away without the win, but they earned massive respect across college football. They pushed a powerhouse program to the ultimate limit. Even with a call that broke their hearts, Lance Taylor and his team proved they belong on the biggest stage.