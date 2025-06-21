Sherrone Moore on High Alert as New Intel Announces 5-Star Target’s Clear Frontrunner

Having a star quarterback like Bryce Underwood on the team doesn’t mean everything else will magically fall into place for Michigan. Granted that Sherrone Moore got his future to flip from LSU to the Wolverines. However, a QB without his weapons is ineffective. Plain and Simple. The weapons? Well, for now, he has Donaven McCulley, Fredrick Moore, and Anthony Simpson. However, the head coach must also have an eye on the future.

Michigan is currently sitting at 40th in the 2026 recruiting class rankings. Out of their 10 commits, they only have one wide receiver, which is where Calvin Russell comes into the mix. This isn’t just about bringing in another player; it’s about landing “the” player. He’s drawing interest from multiple programs and has a packed schedule with high-stakes visits ahead. Russell is a big guy, standing over 6 feet 5 inches tall, with crazy athleticism that makes him a tough target, especially in the red zone. He has a lean build and a wingspan that’s almost 6 feet 10 inches. While his route-running might not be perfect yet, he can create separation surprisingly well for someone his size. Plus, his body control really gives him an edge, helping him win those 50-50 balls with awesome timing and positioning.

The destructive four-star WR from Miami (Fla.) Northwestern is ranked 32nd overall in the country. His OVs list had six programs: Florida (May 16), LSU (May 30), Oregon (June 6), Miami (June 13), Florida State (June 15), and finally Michigan (June 20). However, it’s not going to be easy for Michigan, as LSU is also eyeing Russell. Keep in mind, the Tigers already have three WRs committed, but they are still swinging hard for the Miami star.

Michigan recruiting insider for On3, EJ Holland, talked about the situation. “LSU has garnered a ton of buzz and consistently churns out NFL wide receivers. Russell is a Miami legacy, and we all know the Hurricanes will pay big. This will be a tough one for U-M to win, but I certainly wouldn’t rule out the Wolverines, especially since LSU already has plenty of wide receivers committed and Miami didn’t notch any predictions last weekend,” he said.

And Holland is right, actually, because when a talent like Russell is in play, you don’t back down, and that’s what LSU is doing. They already have three receivers committed: Kenny Darby and Jamari Mack, who are their in-state guys, plus the No. 1 WR in the country, Mississippi’s Tristen Keys. But that doesn’t mean they should be out of the recruiting wars, as it’s necessary to win mentally even before the season starts against your rival programs.

LSU insider Shae Dixon also has his take, explaining what exactly LSU’s plan is. “When looking at a potential fourth WR addition, Russell is high on the list of realistic targets given the staff has been on him beyond just this offseason, visited the four-star during the evaluation period, and hosted him for an official visit earlier this month. For LSU fans, Russell is on the short list of names to monitor and would certainly be pursued to an even higher degree if one of LSU’s wideouts reopened his recruitment between now and Signing Day,” he said.

But signing a recruit like Russell isn’t the only headache Moore has, as there is another storm brewing for him, related to the infamous Michigan sign-stealing scandal.

Urban Meyer’s latest comments on Sherrone Moore reignite old controversy

The Wolverines’ HC is busy with the recruit games and all other preparations for the upcoming college football season but not everything is smooth sailing for him. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer’s recent appearance on the ‘Triple Option’ podcast made a lot of headlines. He talked about the infamous sign-stealing saga and even warned Moore that his coaching career might be in danger.

“If you lie, as a college football coach, to the NCAA, in my personal opinion, you’re finished. You’re done.” Meyer said last month. “That’s not making a text message; that’s not going to lunch with someone you’re not supposed to go to lunch with… when they get you and they say did you do this?” and they refuse to cooperate, or they lie, in my very strong opinion, you’re finished coaching in Division I college football,”

The NCAA hearings will decide Moore’s future on the sidelines. He is already facing a two-game self-imposed ban in the 2025 season. The Michigan head coach would surely hope that he can leave behind the scandal for good. Sooner than later!