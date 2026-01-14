Steve Sarkisian’s $2.5M Roster Move Prompts Ex-Texas HC to Make Expectations Loud and Clear

Essentials Inside The Story Steve Sarkisian’s roster decision sparks immediate internal scrutiny.

An ex-Texas voice delivers blunt expectations behind the scenes.

Texas adds proven production amid a roster transition.

The January transfer window has featured several major moves, including Sam Leavitt joining LSU and Brendan Sorsby transferring to Texas Tech. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns have also been active in the portal, landing several high-profile additions. One signing, reportedly valued at $2.5 million, has drawn attention across the college football world and prompted a former Longhorns coach to set expectations.

Cam Coleman’s move to the Texas Longhorns has been widely viewed as one of the best signings of this transfer portal window. Since entering the portal, several programs aggressively pursued Coleman after he emerged as one of the few bright spots from Auburn last season. In the end, Steve Sarkisian and Texas won the race, securing the commitment of the wide receiver, whose NIL valuation is reportedly around $2.5 million.

Former coach Mack Brown, who led the Texas Longhorns from 1998 to 2013, shared his thoughts on Cam Coleman’s move during an appearance on The Stampede. Brown stressed that Coleman must grow into a leadership role and help unify the locker room, pointing to co-host Vince Young as the standard he should draw inspiration from.

“Vince was one of the best leaders I’ve ever seen, maybe the best. He pulled locker rooms together,” Brown said. “Arch seems to be doing some of that same thing. But all of this now has to come together.

You can collect the pieces, but then you’ve got to put them together. One of the biggest things they said was that Ryan Wingo was the lead recruiter on Cam Coleman. That has to work for the locker room. If Wingo’s upset because Cam’s coming in, then it doesn’t work. But the more good players you have, the more chances everyone gets.”

The expectations are now clear for Cam Coleman, but leadership is not unfamiliar territory for the receiver. Despite a disappointing 5-7 season that saw Auburn finish near the bottom of the conference, Coleman still delivered strong production. He recorded 56 receptions for 708 yards and five touchdowns.

Given those performances, his departure felt inevitable once the Texas Longhorns came calling. Coleman now arrives in Austin as a marquee addition, joining fellow talents such as Hollywood Smothers and USC running back Raleek Brown.

Texas Longhorns transfer portal updates

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have been active in the transfer portal, with a clear focus on strengthening the roster for the upcoming season. That work continues this weekend as Texas is set to host Caleb Herring, a transfer from Tennessee.

Herring recorded 25 total tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass breakups over three seasons in Knoxville. He played his high school football at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and was a four-star recruit. Herring ranked as the No. 90 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The additions of Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers have already given Texas one of the most talented skill-position groups in the country. Attention now turns to the trenches, where retaining offensive tackle Trevor Goosby was a major priority. His return is particularly important for quarterback Arch Manning, as Goosby is expected to protect Manning’s blind side in 2026.

Texas’ portal success has not gone unnoticed. 247Sports recently ranked the Longhorns’ transfer portal class as the nation’s best this offseason, a distinction highlighted by the high-profile addition of Coleman earlier this week.