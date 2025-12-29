Cam Coleman Quitting on Auburn Headlines the 5 Biggest Transfer Portal Moves of Monday

With just three days left before the transfer portal opens, athletes are already crowding the market. Every week, more athletes pop up looking for a fresh start. And this Monday was no different, as another wave of players announced their decision to enter the portal, with Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman being one of the notable names.

Auburn Wide Receiver: Cam Coleman

This is a big hit for new head coach Alex Golesh right out of the gate. Coleman arrived on The Plains as one of the highest-rated recruits in recent Auburn history, and he lived up to the hype with two strong seasons in the program. The former five-star wideout finished with 84 catches for 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns across two years. So why leave? Auburn’s offense never quite let Coleman fully show his game.

The Tigers struggled to find consistency in the passing attack during his time, especially at quarterback, which reportedly left him underutilized at times. Add in the firing of Hugh Freeze, and the uncertainty that followed with a new coaching staff, and the situation became even murkier. Even though Golesh and his staff tried to keep him around, the lack of clarity, particularly at QB, likely pushed Coleman toward the exit.

Still, Coleman isn’t exactly hurting. Plenty of programs will be more than happy to open their checkbooks and make him one of the highest-paid pass-catchers in the country.

North Texas QB: Drew Mestemaker

The moment Erric Morris left North Texas for the head coaching job at Oklahoma State, the Mean Green’s QB room took a major hit. Morris played a huge role in Drew Mestemaker’s rise, turning him from a former walk-on into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country. With Morris now gone, there’s little reason for Mestemaker to stick around.

The redshirt freshman broke out in a big way in 2025, leading the FBS with 4,379 passing yards and 34 touchdowns, capped off by a thrilling 49–47 win over San Diego State. After a season like that, a move makes sense. Jumping to a Power Four or Power Five program would give Mestemaker a chance to compete at a higher level, and he’s already been linked to following Morris to Oklahoma State. Indiana, Texas Tech, and Oregon are also reportedly in the mix.

Florida EDGE: Jayden Woods

At Gainesville, it’s pretty much the same situation as that of Auburn. New head coach Jon Sumrall couldn’t hold on to Gators edge rusher Jayden Woods, one of the biggest names to hit the portal from UF. Florida has already seen 21 scholarship players announce transfer plans, but Woods stands out from the pack. The freshman made three starts in 12 games this season and quickly made his presence felt. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors alongside wide receiver Vernell Brown III and also landed on On3’s Preseason True Freshman All-American team.

By season’s end, Woods had stacked up 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three QB hurries, an interception, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery. He finished tied for the team lead in sacks, ranked third in tackles for loss (5.0), and added an interception to cap it off. Woods showed up in big moments, too. He made his first career start and recorded his first sack against No. 4 Miami. In the win over No. 9 Texas, he posted three tackles, half a sack, a pass breakup, and a QB hurry.

He snagged his first career interception at Ole Miss and returned it 25 yards, then closed the regular season strong with three tackles, two TFLs, and a sack against Florida State. Currently, the move appears more about value than fit. As one of the nation’s top young pass rushers, Woods appears ready to test the market. As for the rest of Florida’s portal losses, most of them can be chalked up to the uncertainty that comes with a coaching change.

Boston College RB: Turbo Richard

Richard announced on Monday morning with a post on social media, thanking nearly everyone along the way.

“Forever grateful for the opportunity to wear the maroon and gold,” Richard wrote. “Thank you to my teammates for the battles, the brotherhood, and the memories. Thank you to the coaches and staff for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love. And thank you to the fans for your support every step of the way.”

Richard spent the last two years at Chestnut Hill and played in 19 games for the Eagles. Over that stretch, he contributed 1,027 yards and 11 touchdowns on 200 carries, while also adding 32 catches for 275 yards and two more scores. Despite Boston College’s tough 2–10 season, no one raised any fingers at him, leading the team in carries (145), rushing yards (749), and touchdowns (9).

With his decision, Richard becomes the 14th Boston College player to enter the transfer portal.

Arkansas QB: Trever Jackson

The Razorbacks are dealing with a major quarterback departure. And it’s a clear warning sign for head coach Ryan Silverfield that the QB room is thinning out fast. Trever Jackson, who served as a reserve this season, has decided to move on.

Jackson appeared in just one game, attempting a single pass in Arkansas’ season-opening win over Alabama A&M. After spending most of the year lost in the depth chart, he chose to move on, looking for a real shot at playing time. His exit marks yet another early roster shakeup under Silverfield that puts more pressure on a position where there’s little room for mistakes.

“That’s part of college football now,” Silverfield said in the report. “We support players looking for opportunities that fit them.”

Jackson becomes the eighth Arkansas player to hit the transfer portal since Silverfield took over. And while any loss hurts, a quarterback leaving always feels different.