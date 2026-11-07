Cam Newton Raises Major Concern About Miami’s Schedule After Malachi Toney Injury

With Malachi Toney out, Miami’s perfect season suddenly has an uncomfortable question hanging over it. What happens when the player who makes the offense tick is no longer available? The sophomore WR suffered a high ankle sprain during Wednesday’s practice and underwent surgery, ruling him out against Notre Dame and leaving him unlikely to return before the regular season ends.

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That’s a nasty blow for a team sitting at 8-0, ranked No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings and scoring more points than anybody else in the country. Cam Newton isn’t convinced Miami will shrug this one off. On his weekly show, 4th & 1 With Cam Newton, the former NFL QB took a closer look at the Hurricanes’ remaining schedule. His concern wasn’t limited to the immediate Notre Dame matchup. He sees trouble waiting further down the road, particularly with two ACC opponents.

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Cam Newton spent considerable time discussing Duke, coached by former Miami head coach Manny Diaz. There’s history there, and he believes that makes the November 14 meeting more interesting than a routine conference game.

“Last year, Manny Diaz won the ACC championship at Duke,” he said. “Something that he never did as a head coach at Miami. Miami, on the other hand, did not win the ACC championship. They barely got into the game.”

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Imago CLEMSON, SC – OCTOBER 03: Malachi Toney 1 of the Miami Hurricanes runs with the ball after a reception during the college football game against the Clemson Tigers on October 03, 2026 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 03 Miami at Clemson EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573261003106

Manny Diaz knows Miami inside out. He previously led the Hurricanes from 2019 through 2021 before taking the Duke job. He also has something to prove against his former program. Cam Newton brought up that uncomfortable history while questioning whether Miami could afford to underestimate Duke.

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He also pointed toward Virginia Tech, where James Franklin now leads a team sitting at 6-2. The Hokies visit Miami on November 21, giving the Hurricanes another demanding assignment immediately after the Duke game. Cam Newton’s concern is that even before Malachi Toney’s injury, Miami had work to do.

“Even with Malachi Toney, they was up for an uphill battle,” he said. “Now you remove him… We got to see Darian Mensah. He is a Heisman hopeful. But if we take away one particular ingredient of that cake that you’ve been cooking up this year, it’s very pedestrian.”

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That warning carries weight when you consider what Miami is losing. Through eight games, Malachi Toney had collected 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was responsible for 35% of the team’s receptions, 39% of its receiving yards, and nearly half its touchdown catches.

Malachi Toney opened the season with a school-record 234 receiving yards against Stanford. He followed that with another record-breaking performance against Pittsburgh, hauling in 16 passes to establish Miami’s single-game receptions mark.

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The gap between him and the rest of the receiving room is particularly concerning. The next closest Miami receiver had just 372 receiving yards. That’s a considerable amount of production to redistribute, especially this late in the season. Cooper Barkate, a Duke transfer, along with Daylyn Upshaw, Vandrevius Jacobs and Somourian Wingo, will have opportunities to take on larger roles.

“They going to have to figure that out because, like I said, you don’t replace a guy like that,” Newton said. “And that’s why I’m curious to know how they going to respond.”

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Miami still has talent, and Darian Mensah remains a dangerous QB. The Hurricanes also have their running game to lean on. Their offense averages 47.6 points per game, and one injury doesn’t suddenly erase everything that made this team dangerous. Still, the timing isn’t ideal.

There is some hope beyond the regular season. Malachi Toney’s recovery from the procedure could leave the door open for a return if Miami makes a deep playoff run. But for now, Darian Mensah must establish new connections, and the remaining receivers must produce.