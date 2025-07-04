Cam Newton Suggests Geno Smith Should’ve Acted in Jersey Stomp Incident

Before his stellar 11-year NFL career, Cam Newton dazzled college football in his legendary Auburn jersey. Yet, at a recent OT7 event, that same jersey was dragged through the mud and literally trampled by rookies who stomped on it like it meant nothing. The insult wasn’t just the act; it was the silence that followed. As coaches stood by, ignoring the entire act. Worst part? Even legendary players like Geno Smith failed to step up. For Newton, it wasn’t just a blow to his legacy but a disheartening display of disrespect for the game he once ruled.

It all started when Cam Newton’s C1N team put up a strong 39-17 score over the flashy South Florida Express (SFE). Rather than improving their game or attempting a comeback, SFE players opted for a petty display, disrespectfully stomping Newton’s jersey. In front of the entire nation, they crossed the line; their competitiveness turned into blatant disrespect. Sure, trash talk is part of sports, but that’s no excuse for stomping on the jersey of a Heisman winner and former NFL MVP when you’re a sore loser.

But only if Cam Newton can let this disrespect slide easily. He didn’t think twice before addressing the entire situation on his 4th and 1 with Cam Newton podcast and made his stand clear. “My issue isn’t with the kids. My issue is with the adult that allowed the kids to do it. Now, I didn’t know Geno Smith’s involvement with South Florida Express prior to this past week. But if the C1N kids had a Geno Smith jersey and they proceeded to stomp on it, uh, I would have stopped it instantly,” Newton said. That’s right. Kids can make mistakes, but it’s the responsibility of the older guys to step up and take charge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, Dec 19, 2021 Orchard Park, New York, USA Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton 1 jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports, 19.12.2021 12:51:40, 17404039, Buffalo Bills, NFL, Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRichxBarnesx 17404039

AD

Cam Newton easily could have retaliated or lost his temper; he has done that before (remember Atlanta 2024). But this time he didn’t lose his cool and just shouted, “Where’s my jersey at?” And it wasn’t his meltdown; it was a power move. As his team won the game, they showed them who the real MVP is. “You stepped on it. All right. Cool. You stepped on the jersey, and we stepped on y’all. You did. We won big time. But just the understanding of who I was and is in regard to football, not just the NFL. Talking about college, too,” Newton added.

So, when Cam Newton says that they should have known who he was before doing it, he wasn’t wrong. After a shaky two years at Florida and a brief stint at Blinn Junior College, Cam Newton exploded onto the scene at Auburn. He dominated defenses, leading the Tigers to an undefeated season and a national championship. He became a star, winning the 2010 Heisman Trophy and launching a spectacular NFL career. Drafted first overall in 2011, he later earned league MVP honors. Retiring in 2021, Newton left a lasting legacy, defining his career on his own terms.

And it doesn’t just stop at that. Since launching C1N in 2021, Newton’s transitioned from NFL star to youth football powerhouse. His 7-on-7 program isn’t just flashy; it’s relentlessly driven. C1N’s national renown is no accident; players endure grueling ‘Hell Week’, a Newton-designed NFL-style boot camp of intense practices, drills, and conditioning. So, when you disrespect a person like him, it’s just shameful.

But Cam Newton’s ignoring the criticism; he’s celebrating his protégé, Travis Hunter’s success, who’s now thriving in the NFL.

Cam Newton backing his C1N kid

Cam Newton swiftly shifted focus from controversy to something far more significant. No online feuds, no lingering grudges—just genuine pride. The spotlight turned to the NFL Draft, where Colorado’s dual phenom, Travis Hunter, stunned the football world, going second overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That pick itself was surprising, but the contract details were truly astounding: a fully guaranteed four-year, $46.65 million deal, including a staggering $30.57 million signing bonus.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 Jacksonville, FL, USA Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter 12 meets with the media following rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Jacksonville Miller Electric Center FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTravisxRegisterx 20250510_bd_na7_164

On his 4th&1 podcast, Cam offered Hunter nothing but support. Looking directly at the camera, he spoke sincerely: “I just want to see you make plays, Trav. You know what I mean? This league’s your oyster, bro. I’m happy for you and your family, man. Keep shining.” This wasn’t just a quick comment; it was a veteran quarterback’s endorsement, a show of respect for a rising star who’d shared a similar journey.

Their relationship’s had its ups and downs—Newton publicly doubted Hunter’s ability to play both ways, prompting a sharp retort from Hunter. Yet, despite this public clash, mutual respect remains. Hunter’s remarkable season—96 receptions, 1,258 yards, 15 touchdowns, and impressive defensive stats—wasn’t just impressive numbers. The two-way brilliance was franchise-altering, exactly what Jacksonville needed after their 2024 collapse. Hunter isn’t just their hope; he’s their ignition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Cam Newton, watching his C1N player, Hunter, rise from obscurity to a $46 million contract is nothing short of remarkable.