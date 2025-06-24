Cam Skattebo Breaks Silence on College Football Hate With Eye-Opening Texas Game Revelation

Arizona State, once known more for parties than football, made an amazing comeback last season. Coach Kenny Dillingham took a team that went 3-9 in 2023 and turned them into Big 12 champions in 2024, even earning a spot in the Peach Bowl. Their exciting season? Blame it on Cam Skattebo’s powerful running game. While an 11-3 record looks great, their tough loss against Texas still bothers Skattebo, but he never doubted what he could do.

Cam Skattebo has been rewriting the record books. He’s the first college player since Christian McCaffrey in 2015 to get over 1,700 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in one season. In 2024, he was the only player in college football to get more than 1,000 rushing and 600 receiving yards. Even with those great numbers, some doubts were floating around before the Texas game.

But those doubts didn’t shake Skattebo’s confidence. Talking about the big game against Texas on the Giants Huddle podcast, he said, “I don’t know if it’s I proved to myself, because I know I could do it. And I hate to say I proved the haters wrong or I proved the people that doubted me wrong, because, you know, that’s—everyone’s doubted. Everybody on the planet is doubted by somebody. It’s just how it is. You have to live with it.”

It turns out he doesn’t just deal with doubt—he runs right through it. In his last college game, Skattebo was named Peach Bowl Offensive MVP, even though they lost. That hadn’t happened since 2007. Arizona State lost a close double-overtime game to Texas, but Skattebo put on a show: 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns, plus eight catches for 99 yards. He didn’t just play; he dominated with heart. Skattebo gained 111 yards in the first three quarters against Texas, even while reportedly “vomiting profusely” on the sidelines during the fourth quarter, which affected the game’s outcome.

With that kind of gutsy performance, he didn’t just shut down the doubters; he also showed Kenny Dillingham what he was truly capable of. Skattebo said, “But I proved to the coach that he was right in giving me the ball in those moments. And, you know, I enjoy touching the ball. And when I know it’s time to take over and I have that feeling inside my heart or in my mind, I’m going to let the coach know I want the football and that the game is going to be taken over.” They lost that night 31-39, but that score shows they were really close to making it to the semifinals.

The top moment of the night? Arizona State scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a tricky play where Cam Skattebo threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Malik McClain. That play really showed his talent, and Skattebo still loves remembering it. He said, “You know, early in that fourth quarter last—against Texas—you know, I told Coach, like, ‘I’m about to take over; give me the football,’ and it ended up working in our favor.” That’s exactly why the New York Giants picked him 105th in the fourth round, but finding someone to replace a talent like him won’t be easy for Dillingham.

Kenny Dillingham’s honest verdict on Cam Skattebo

The Arizona State Sun Devils face a big challenge in the 2025 season. While quarterback Sam Leavitt is back, finding someone to replace star running back Cam Skattebo is the main hurdle. Skattebo left huge shoes to fill, with 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 293 carries, plus 605 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns from 45 catches.

With that kind of output, it’s no surprise that HC Dillingham is clear about the challenge. He said, “It’s going to be impossible for one player to replace (Skattebo). He was a special talent, in my opinion, and it’s impossible for one guy to do it. There’s going to have to be a variety of guys that pick up his yardage.”

However, they do have a plan. Dillingham wants a balanced offense instead of relying on just one player. Everyone, from Sam Leavitt to the wide receivers, needs to do their part. Dillingham explained, “So I think that’s the challenge: How do we adapt, twist the offense, and change the offense to pick up what we’re losing in (Skattebo), while also still having really good backs that we feel comfortable with running the football and giving the ball to?”

The Sun Devils’ backfield won’t be empty, though. Returning running backs Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown are ready to step up. Last year, Kyson was third in rushing, behind Skattebo and Leavitt, with 351 yards and two touchdowns on 73 carries. Raleek played less but still gained 42 yards on nine touches. Plus, Army transfer Kanye Udoh brings strong talent after a great season with 1,117 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Arizona State’s first game without Skattebo is on August 30th against Northern Arizona. While no single player will match Skattebo’s numbers, Dillingham expects the team to work together and use smart plays to stay competitive. Time will tell who steps up and takes this opportunity.