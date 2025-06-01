Cam Skattebo Confesses Big ASU Regret as He Drops Major Prediction for Kenny Dillingham in 2025

The Arizona State Sun Devils, under their second-year head coach Kenny Dillingham, were on a dream run last year. They were decimating opponents with ease, with Sam Leavitt under the center and Cam Skattebo, their bowling ball running back, notching up those rushing yards. Only a few teams could survive the Sun Devils’ wrath as they rolled over teams like UCF, BYU, and Kansas and made it to the playoff quarterfinal, where they were to face Texas. But Texas presented a stern test that resulted in a loss in double overtime by 39-31. But was the loss justified? If you ask Cam Skattebo, the response is a resounding no.

The Peach Bowl game, which is now considered one of the greatest games in CFB history, had its moments where Texas dominated the underdog ASU. However, when ASU’s onslaught began, Steve Sarkisian had no answers. The score, which read 17-3 in favor of Texas at halftime, quickly started narrowing, and ASU was 8-17 at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, ASU unleashed its dominance.

Although Quinn Ewers’ 5-yard scramble initially led ASU to 24-8 with 10:17 minutes left on the clock. Cam Skattebo had a heroic comeback after profusely vomiting on the sidelines and changed the game for good. Skattebo donned the role of a QB and quickly threw a 42-yard pass for a touchdown. The score then became 24-16 as the Sun Devils executed a two-point conversion. With 2 minutes left, ASU tied the game at 24-24. Now, with just 1:31 left on the clock, the officiating drama ensued that cost ASU their Peach Bowl victory. At least, that’s what Cam Skattebo says.

With 3rd and 10 and just over 1 minute left on the clock, Sam Leavitt passed to the receiver Melquan Stovall in the middle for a 10-yard pass. But Stovall was then immediately tackled by Texas’s safety Michael Taafe, and the players pleaded for a targeting call, but the officials stayed silent, and ASU was forced to punt the ball on 4th down. Skattebo appeared on the 27th May episode of ‘St. Brown Podcast‘ with hosts Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown. The hosts asked Skattebo, “I still don’t know how you guys lost that game. I mean, you guys came back?“Asked St. Brown. Skattebo had a simple answer.

“Targeting. Catch no catch in the end zone, bro. We review everything but that one. I don’t understand it,” said Skattebo. The non-targeting call is as controversial as it can get. The safety was hitting Taafe with his “crown of the helmet” after he took the catch and was even in the “crouching position” as the NCAA bylaw demands. However, despite that, the call wasn’t given and could even have cost the game without the overtime. However, the Longhorns lost their last-minute 38-yard field goal with tied scores, which led to overtime. How far the call was right or wrong is still debatable, but the moment still hurts Skattebo and all ASU fans.



Cam Skattebo predicts Kenny Dillingham’s future at ASU

Kanny Dillingham has undoubtedly done a remarkable job with ASU last year with an 11-3 season and a playoff spot. This year, although Skattebo isn’t with him, the expectations are still high for the man. In terms of talent, he has 16 incoming transfers and has RBs like Kanye Udoh from the Army, who had 1,117 rushing yards for the team last year. So, 2025 will bring in success, and with that, continuing, Cam Skattebo predicts that a national title is in the pipeline.

“Coach Herm, you know kind of shot down the program a little bit, it kind of like went a whole different direction and then they hired coach (Kenny) Dillingham, and I mean, you might see a national championship within the next 10-15 years. They’re going to be really good.” said Cam Skattebo.

Kenny Dillingham has recruited a 45th-ranked class nationally, which is ranked 8th in the Big 12. But he also has some of his main starters returning, including Sam Leavitt. One of those players is Jordon Tyson, who had 1,101 receiving yards last season and is the key piece in Dillingham’s puzzle for the playoffs in 2025. His chemistry with Sam Leavitt, who had 2,885 passing and 443 rushing yards last season, will be exciting to watch.