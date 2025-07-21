Cam Skattebo Exit Forces ASU Identity Shift as Sam Leavitt Gets 2 Weapons to Fix Critical Issue

Arizona State surprised everyone, transforming from a punchline to a powerhouse overnight under Kenny Dillingham. Once known for tailgates rather than touchdowns, the Sun Devils exploded in 2024. Fueled by Cam Skattebo’s powerful running and Sam Leavitt’s sharp command, they seized the Big 12 title and earned a spot in the Peach Bowl. An 11-3 season silenced many critics, yet with Skattebo’s NFL move, doubts begin to resurface. But don’t miss the beat as Dillingham is already preparing his team for another breakout to prove that last year’s success was no fluke.

Look, losing a player like Cam Skattebo is no small feat. This guy has been turning heads since the moment he took up the reins at ASU. Since Christian McCaffrey in 2015, he is the only college player to surpass 1,700 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in a single season. In 2024, Skattebo was the only player to score more than 1,000 rushing and 600 receiving yards. So when you talk about finding a guy of this caliber, it’s nothing less than finding a needle in a haystack. So, that why Kenny Dillingham is making sure that his team has all the counterparts. His move?

Bringing in Army’s RB Kanye Udoh into his team. Even analyst Blake Ruffino is hyping this kid on The Ruffino & Joe Show—Weekly CFB podcast. “I do think they’re going to be a different team, though. I don’t know if their focus and emphasis is on running the rock as much as they did. Now, I know they bring in (Kanye) Udoh from Army—1100-yard back from a season ago. I’m sure he can be the next version of Cam Skattebo,” Ruffino said.

Well, there’s no doubt that Kanye Udoh is an explosive player who racked up 1,117 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore last year, averaging 6.2 yards per carry and leading Army to a 12-2 season. But let’s be real: Sam Leavitt and Skattebo’s chemistry is hard to recreate. Remember their game against Utah? The pair overcame a weak first half, scoring in the third quarter when Leavitt’s key 21-yard pass on third and six to Skattebo led to Skattebo’s game-changing 50-yard touchdown. But now that Cam Skattebo is no longer with the team, there’s a high chance the defenses might straight come running towards Sam Leavitt. Hold on that’s not happening anytime soon.

Kenny Dillingham backs Sam Leavitt’s fate

Well, ASU isn’t just looking for Cam Skattebo’s replacement, but they are also focusing on other key targets for Sam Leavitt. Best part? Kenny Dillingham already has two weapons to make things easier for his QB. “Here was the thing in that Texas game and down the stretch a season ago—the problem was that I never felt like he had a real weapon outside of Skattebo that could actually make plays. You go out and get Jaylen Moss. You bring back Jordan Tyson—who, Joe, might be the best one-two combo in the Big 12 right now based off what we’ve seen,” Ruffino said.

Their game against Texas did open some weak spots. Even though Sam Leavitt fought hard against the Longhorns, passing for 289 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception, and rushing for 54 yards to sustain drives. However, Arizona State’s offense faltered without consistent receiving threats, converting only 2 of 5 red-zone attempts. An early fourth-quarter, potential game-tying 41-yard field goal miss underscored the need for clutch playmakers to finish games. Arizona State knew they needed to boost their receiving corps, and then Jalen Moss and Jordyn Tyson came into the mix.

Moss, a dynamic second-team All-Mountain West punt returner, brings both explosiveness and reliability. Last year, this guy started in all 12 games and recorded 48 passes for 563 yards and four touchdowns, making a reception in every gam and is ranked No. 7 in the FBS in punt returns and No. 4 in punt return touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jordyn Tyson explodes onto the scene with a remarkable year, capturing national attention. He amasses 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns, garnering Associated Press third-team All-America recognition. Despite an injury in the Nov. 30 Arizona game that keeps him out of the postseason, Tyson doesn’t falter. Following a stellar spring, he comes back strong, ready to take over the offense. With Moss and Tyson as targets for Sam Leavitt, Arizona State now possesses the firepower to maximize their offensive capabilities and ease the burden on their quarterback.