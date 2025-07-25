Cam Skattebo Legacy Confirmed by ASU Staffer as Kenny Dillingham’s Locker Room Draws Clear Verdict

Well, from laughingstock to thunderstorm, Arizona State became college football’s surprise package under Kenny Dillingham. They are more than just about fan feats, as the Sun Devils stormed through the Big 12 riding high on Cam Skattebo’s powerful runs and Sam Leavitt’s accurate passes, which ultimately landed them on an 11-3 run, a conference title, and a Peach Bowl appearance. But now that Skattebo is all set for his new run in the NFL, questions arise about whether ASU’s magic will fade this season. However, Dillingham’s staffer made it clear that what Cam helped build is not the end, but just the foundation.

Now, losing a player like Cam Skattebo is a tough blow, given his unique dominance. He commands attention whenever he’s on the field for ASU. Since Christian McCaffrey’s standout 2015 season, Skattebo is the only college player to have exceeded 1,700 rushing and 500 receiving yards in a year. He also remains the only player in 2024 with over 1,000 rushing and 600 receiving yards.

And ASU’s running back coach Shaun Aguano didn’t hold back his praise for Cam Skattebo’s explosive skills on the Speak of the Devils podcast. “I think the one that’s probably on the internet the most is the one against Utah. You know he stumbled and bumbled, and I don’t know how he stayed on his feet and scored, and also the catch that he made at Texas when his helmet came off. I mean, there are so many to think of, but he was a dynamic player.” Well, Skattebo was exceptional in both those games.

Cam Skattebo had an explosive game, leading ASU to a 27-19 victory against Utah. He ripped off touchdown runs of 50 and 47 yards in the second half, displaying both power and agility with broken tackles and stiff arms. Skattebo totaled 158 rushing yards on 22 carries (7.2 YPC) with four catches for 41 yards. Even in the Peach Bowl, Arizona State almost shocked Texas, rallying from 24-8 down to force double overtime before losing 39-31. Despite vomiting on the sideline, Cam Skattebo spearheaded the comeback with a 42-yard trick-play touchdown pass, a 62-yard reception, and a strong goal-line touchdown plus a two-point conversion.

So, that’s what set the bar at ASU. And now even Aguano is excited to see how this season’s RB holds up the team’s charge. “And every year, I know we talked about this earlier, but every year we’re trying to find that person to replace the prior back. Starting from Eno Benjamin to Rachaad White, every year, somebody has stepped up, and Cam did the same when Xazavian Valladay left. I’m excited to see who’s going to step up this year to take that role and take the bull by its horns and get going,” he said. Finding a player of his caliber challenges any program—it’s like searching for a needle in a haystack, and replacing his impact demands nothing short of extraordinary talent and relentless determination.

While Kanye Udoh brings explosive plays, racking up 1,117 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore with a 6.2-yard average, leading Army to a 12-2 record, replicating the connection between Sam Leavitt and Cam Skattebo will be a challenge. Their Utah game showcased this, as they overcame a slow start, sparked by Leavitt’s key 21-yard completion to Skattebo on a third-and-six play in the third quarter.

But with Kenny Dillingham’s culture-building, he might finally find his footing on the team.

Aguano applauds Kenny Dillingham’s culture-building

Kenny Dillingham is fostering a culture where action speaks louder than words, and it’s showing. With Heisman hopeful Sam Leavitt back at quarterback, Jordyn Tyson as a deep threat, and Myles “Ghost” Rowser anchoring the defense, Arizona State’s offseason is looking promising. Best part? Besides Cam Skattebo’s move to the NFL, the Sun Devils retained every non-senior starter, a strong indication of Dillingham’s successful culture.

Even coach Shaun Aguano is pointing straight at it. “Coach Dillingham has done an incredible job building the trust of the players and the staff. The continuity of the staff helps with that as well. They have fun at what they do but understand the expectations—when the team is player-led, the discipline is there because the accountability from the leaders in the group makes it a special team,” he said. And the results are pretty evident. With the most All-Conference selections and national award hopefuls, Arizona State is the early favorite in the Big 12 for this season.

And Dillingham’s message is simple: team success brings individual recognition, and the Sun Devils are prepared to demonstrate it. Quarterback Sam Leavitt, already named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, spearheads an offense featuring dynamic WR Jordyn Tyson and experienced lineman Ben Coleman. Defensively, disruptive lineman C.J. Fite and playmaker Xavion Alford set the standard. Building on last season’s momentum, Arizona State is ready to make a significant impact.

Well, it’s all the result of his culture-focused approach. “I think Coach Dillingham has done an incredible job giving the power to the players to hold the young guys accountable and all the teammates accountable. So, I think we’re going to have another special year,” Aguano added. Let’s be honest: After a rough first year, Kenny Dillingham completely rebuilt the team, adding 60 players, the ninth-most in the FBS. And that’s no small feat. It shows players’ trust in him.

Now, with Arizona State looking to break out again in 2025, all eyes are on Tempe to see how far this team can go.