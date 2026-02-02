Cam Skattebo Makes ASU Stance Public as Kenny Dillingham Braces for Major QB Dilemma

Even after a Heisman-contending season at ASU and landing a $5.2 million contract with the New York Giants, Cam Skattebo’s journey isn’t limited to the gridiron; his heart is still in Tempe. He clearly cares about his roots, proudly coming back to join ASU’s popular annual celebrity softball game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This is home for me. It’s somewhere I’m gonna always come back to. I’m gonna live here until I’m hopefully 80 years old,” said Skattebo, appearing on the baseball field at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Sunday.

While ASU reporter Jakob Brooks shared the former Sun Devils RB’s statement on X, Skattebo’s words beautifully express his deep love for Arizona State and his strong sense of loyalty. As a transfer from Sacramento State, he joined ASU just as Kenny Dillingham began his tenure as head coach. Despite spending just two seasons in Tempe before leaving for the NFL, Skattebo clearly forged a lasting bond with the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Dillingham’s leadership, Skattebo emerged as one of the most versatile players in CFB, helping lead ASU to a Big 12 title and a CFP appearance in 2024 after posting over 1,500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in a single season. That dominance was on display Sunday. Skattebo was the man of the hour, blasting a double in three at-bats and a home run in the celebrity softball game.

While his health was a concern entering the event, Skattebo eased any doubts afterward. As he continued to recover from the season-ending surgery he underwent in October, he told reporters his ankle felt good. In fact, on the field, there were no signs of limitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just praying for no outs now instead of homeruns!” added Skattebo immediately after hitting a home run.

While it demonstrated his desire to finish strong, it was not unexpected for the 2025 Peach Bowl MVP. Baseball has been a significant part of Skattebo’s story, too. Around the same time he started playing football, he also picked up baseball and played it for 15 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Baseball was something I loved doing, and I almost wanted to play it more than football, but football ended up working out,” said Skattebo.

Despite his love for baseball, Skattebo’s football numbers speak volumes. But what truly stands out is his unwavering support for Arizona State, regardless of the sport. Just a day earlier, he attended ASU’s men’s basketball rivalry game against Arizona, joined by Dillingham and WR Jordyn Tyson.

While the former Sun Devils running back is coming off a productive rookie NFL season with the Giants, his alma mater is expected to face a major QB dilemma heading into the upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

ASU could benefit from QB competition

Arizona State’s QB room is crowded to the brim and filled with intrigue for the 2026 season. Obviously, Cameron Dyer is still there, but the real tension comes from the portal pickups: Mikey Keene and Cutter Boley. With two proven options offering unique styles, one massive decision now stares Kenny Dillingham in the face.

It brings to mind the old football adage: “If you have two quarterbacks, you have none.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At ASU, having two quarterbacks could honestly be a real blessing. Dillingham faces a classic coaching conundrum: does he hand the keys to the steady, reliable veteran in Keene, who promises consistency, or does he gamble on the high-upside, cannon-armed youngster in Boley, who could unlock a new dimension for the offense?

That contrast gives offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo significant freedom to shape the offense. If he wants structure and rhythm, Keene fits the bill. If he wants movement and explosion, Boley delivers. Now, with playmakers like Omarion Miller, having QBs who stress defenses in different ways is a real advantage, not a problem. Moreover, insurance is baked into the situation.

If one struggles, ASU has another ready. If one breaks out and leaves early, the future is still protected. In fact, that’s how programs stay stable while Dillingham is building a consistent winner. Surely, it’s a dilemma, but it’s the kind that can help ASU win and plan for what’s next.