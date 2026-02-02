Cam Skattebo Urges Giants to Draft 2282-YD ASU Prodigy For Jaxson Dart

Back in December, Cam Skattebo reacted to his former Arizona State teammate’s draft decision with three words, saying, “Yea your him.” And now that the 2026 NFL Draft is getting closer, he’s only getting questions about WR Jordyn Tyson. The New York Giants RB leaned into the idea of a reunion even while acknowledging the obvious limits of his influence.

“I’m going to try to get all my guys in the NFL. They all have to come to the Giants, and that’s what I’m going to try to do. Hopefully, get something worked out,” Cam Skattebo told FOX10. “There’s a chance they get them,” he said. “I’m not in charge, so I can’t really tell you. I’m still just coming out of my rookie year, so I don’t really have any power. They’re going to do what they do, and hopefully they make the right decisions.”

Jordyn Tyson should give them a reason to do that. As Arizona State’s top WR, he has been productive wherever he’s lined up. In the 2025 season alone, he caught 61 passes for 711 yards and eight TDs, averaging just under 12 yards per catch.

He was their red-zone option, their third-down answer, and occasionally their improvisation fix when things broke down. He even added a rushing TD. All these stats indicate that Tyson could form a great partnership with Giants QB Jaxson Dart if the NFL franchise decides to bring him over.



Jordyn Tyson’s career resume holds more than 150 receptions, 2,282 receiving yards, and 24 total TDs across three stints at Colorado and Arizona State. But injuries complicated it. Over four college seasons, he missed 18 games and never played a full year. NFL teams will dig into that medical file hard, as availability matters, and teams drafting early don’t get to ignore it.

Jordyn Tyson has consistently been treated like a primary option. For the Giants, that fit becomes easier to imagine once you factor in QB Jaxson Dart. New York has spent premium resources trying to stabilize the QB spot, and the idea of surrounding him with reliable pass catchers has been floating around the organization. Pairing Tyson with Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson would give the WR room real balance.

Dane Brugler’s latest mock for The Athletic had the Giants taking Jordyn Tyson fifth overall, following a shakeup caused by Dante Moore returning to Oregon. A potential coaching change could also be a factor, with John Harbaugh’s name being linked to the Giants. His arrival would bring a new philosophy, which inevitably shapes early draft boards. Meanwhile, reports claim that the Giants aren’t alone in their pursuit of Tyson.

There are others besides the Giants who are circling Jordyn Tyson

Washington could just as easily jump in. Bucky Brooks sent Jordyn Tyson to the Commanders at No. 7 in his first mock, pointing to Deebo Samuel’s pending free agency and the need for a dependable perimeter option. He compared Tyson’s game to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, which might be generous. But the route-running note is fair.

Others see it differently. Ryan Roberts of A to Z Sports suggested that the Los Angeles Rams wouldn’t hesitate if Jordyn Tyson fell into their range, even with other roster needs, projecting him as a quick complement to Puka Nacua. CBS Sports, meanwhile, slotted Tyson to Cleveland at No. 6. The New York Jets are also in the conversation.

With the NFL Combine as his next big stage, Tyson has a clear opportunity to answer the durability questions and solidify his status as a top-10 pick. For Cam Skattebo and the Giants, it will be a nervous wait to see if their desired reunion is even possible.