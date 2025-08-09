Cam Ward & Oregon Star: Duke’s $8M QB Darian Mensah Details Two Most Unique Bonds

Darian Mensah isn’t the type to spend a summer watching highlight reels of his throws. Instead, the newest Duke Blue Devil QB packed his bags, traveled south, and began working alongside the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward. It wasn’t a vacation; it was hours of footwork drills, release tweaks, and defense analysis with Ward’s personal QB coach, Darrell Colbert. Honestly, for a guy entering his first season in the ACC, this was more than just practice.

Darian Mensah, the QB for Duke football, is causing quite a stir this offseason, and for good reason. Mensah didn’t exactly steal the show after leading Tulane in 2024 as a redshirt freshman, but that changed when he signed one of the biggest NIL contracts ever, earning a staggering $8 million over two years with Duke. With that kind of money, he immediately became popular. Mensah is undoubtedly a player to keep an eye on in 2025 now that he is on the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List for the top college football quarterback.

In a recent post on X, ESPN’s David Hale shared, “ICYMI from last night’s Inside ACCess… we talked to Duke QB Darian Mensah about what drew him to Durham, who’ll be his top targets in ‘25 and his competitive relationship with his twin sister.” Mensah spoke about two of his closest relationships: his twin sister, who also happens to be a standout soccer player for the Oregon Ducks, and NFL rookie Cam Ward. Mensah revealed why he sought out QB coach Darrell Colbert, whom he views as “one of the best in the country,” saying, “Yeah, I’m just looking for ways to improve my game.”

Before receiving an invitation to Nashville, where Colbert’s relationship with Cam Ward allowed for a higher level of instruction, the Duke transfer worked with Colbert and a few of his receivers for a while in Tampa. Mensah went on to say, “That was just an awesome experience for sure… I think he’s one of the best young quarterbacks out right now… One thing about him is he’s highly competitive, and just seeing that, and knowing he keeps that same chip on his shoulder that I think I have, was cool to see. The position he’s in is somewhere I’d want to be one day as well.”

“It was awesome … I mean, we probably wouldn’t say that back then, we used to fight and argue about literally everything,” Mensah smiled, talking about his twin sister, Grace Mensah. Now that they are physically apart, “it’s just all love,” he added. “We’re always rooting for each other. I think she’s definitely; I wouldn’t be here without her.” The Oregon Ducks‘ junior midfielder, Grace, has been making strides of her own as well. She made 13 starts in 18 matches the previous season, co-led the team with three assists, and scored her first goal. And in the season opener against Seattle, she recorded her first assist, the number of which she increased in the back-to-back games against New Mexico. Cool, right?

Darian Mensah finds his new home at Duke.

Just as Grace is forging her own path at Oregon, Darian, who transferred from Tulane, quickly felt at home in Durham. Two days after logging into the transfer portal, the QB was in the center of Cameron Indoor Stadium during his official visit last December, watching Duke basketball destroy Incarnate Word. At that moment, the Cameron Crazies called him out by name, loud and clear. Mensah recalled at ACC Football Kickoff, “As soon as I got there, it was on my official (visit), Duke had the Cameron Crazies call me out.” After a crucial basketball victory the following day, Mensah had already decided that Duke would be his home.

Darian Mensah, a 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore, is bringing more than just bulk to Durham; he also brings impressive credentials. Before ESPN ranked him as the third-best transfer choice of the 2025 cycle, he was a three-star prospect from California’s St. Joseph High. He is now assuming some significant responsibilities as the replacement for Maalik Murphy, who, before attending Oregon State, threw for almost 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns the previous season. Mensah comes in after playing in all 13 games during his 2024 season at Tulane, where he completed 65.9% of his passes for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns. The best part for the Blue Devils is that he still has three years of eligibility.

Mensah chose Duke because he wanted the opportunity to push himself to the limit, not just because he felt like he fit in. “I think just the opportunity to compete at an elite conference like the ACC, an elite head coach with Manny, and an offense where you spread people out and throw the ball vertically,” he said. The decision became even more obvious when you consider a defense that is full of players like V.J. Anthony, Wesley Williams, and Chandler Rivers. “Those are my guys over there, I’m excited for that, just being with the guys.” Indeed, he has already figured out one game. “I’m excited for that matchup with Tulane. They’ve got a talented squad,” he said.