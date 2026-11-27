Just when it looked like Friday’s rivalry showdown in Oxford couldn’t get any worse for the Bulldogs, a bold fourth-quarter celebration rubbed salt straight into the wound.

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Late in the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Will Echoles lined up on offense as a goal-line blocker for running back Joshua Dye’s touchdown run, which put the Rebels up 40-17 before the extra point.

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Right after Dye scored, Echoles dropped to all fours in the end zone and lifted his right leg to mimic a dog peeing, bringing back one of the most infamous celebrations in Egg Bowl history.

The move has a long history in this rivalry. Former Ole Miss receiver DK Metcalf started it in the 2017 Egg Bowl after catching a 63-yard touchdown pass, getting flagged 15 yards for mimicking a dog peeing in the end zone before the Rebels went on to win 31-28.

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Two years later, in 2019, Rebels receiver Elijah Moore did the exact same celebration after scoring with four seconds left. Officials threw a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, which moved the extra point back. Kicker Luke Logan missed it wide right, and Mississippi State won 21-20.

This time, however, Echoles avoided a penalty altogether. And even if officials had flagged him, the incident came with Ole Miss holding such a commanding lead that it would have had little impact on the outcome.

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Echoles may have avoided a penalty because he dropped down to the side as Dye handed the ball to the officials and performed his own celebration, which may have kept the officials from noticing the infamous gesture. Unlike Metcalf and Moore, who both did the celebration on the road in Starkville, Echoles pulled it off at home in front of a loud crowd in Oxford.

For Echoles, the rivalry clearly meant a lot all week. The defensive tackle, who grew up in Houston, Mississippi, even brought the Golden Egg trophy to the podium during his Tuesday press conference. Playing in what could potentially be his final home game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, he made sure his last game against Mississippi State was one fans wouldn’t forget.

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The celebration topped off a dominant second half after Ole Miss started slow. The Rebels managed only two field goals from Lucas Carneiro in the first two quarters and trailed 10-6 at halftime after Mississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell scored on a 16-yard run and kicker Kyle Ferrie hit a 42-yard field goal.

Everything flipped after the break. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who finished with 237 passing yards and three total touchdowns, found Horatio Fields for a 6-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to put Ole Miss ahead 13-10, and Joshua Dye added a 4-yard scoring run to make it 20-10.

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Mississippi State cut the lead to 20-17 early in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard touchdown from Billy Puckett to Bothwell and drove back into Ole Miss territory, looking to take the lead. However, Rebels edge rusher Blake Purchase intercepted Puckett and returned it all the way to the 1-yard line, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by Chambliss.

Chambliss then threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Michael Smith before Dye punched in his second score of the game, leading straight into Echoles’ viral celebration.

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Ole Miss’s defense also sacked Puckett seven times, including one by Echoles himself, as the Rebels outscored the Bulldogs 35-7 in the second half to win 41-17.

With the victory, Ole Miss finished the regular season at 8-4, winning its fourth straight Egg Bowl for the first time since 1986, and kept Mississippi State out of a bowl game at 5-7.