Cameras Catch Florida Athletes Quarreling With Texas Fan After Being Shown The Finger

Texas started 4-0, only to suffer back-to-back 27-24 losses to Oklahoma and Florida. And the latest defeat was particularly embarrassing. The Longhorns blew a 17-3 lead against a Florida team that had lost its previous two games. But apparently, one Texas fan had a bigger problem with the Gators celebrating than with his own team’s collapse. He took his frustration onto the field, confronting the very players who had just beaten Texas at home.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a video shared by Anthony Geronimo on X, a man wearing a Texas pullover and jeans approached a group of Florida players after the final whistle. With his phone recording in one hand, he raised his middle finger toward the Gators and began taunting them. Some players responded with gestures of their own, but their reactions came only after the Texas fan initiated the confrontation. As tensions escalated, Florida coaches stepped between the players and the fan to prevent the situation from turning physical.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the bigger question was how he managed to reach the field in the first place. Former Texas wide receiver Quan Cosby questioned the situation on X, writing, “How do these guys get sideline access?!” Geronimo responded, “Great question Quan! I have no idea! It’s dangerous and definitely no need to taunt the Gators!”

According to BroBible, the fan may have bypassed security or gained entry using a sideline pass. Neither possibility has been confirmed, and there has been no public explanation of how he accessed the playing surface. Unlike someone heckling from the stands, this fan got close enough to visiting players that coaches had to intervene.

ADVERTISEMENT

And this is hardly the first time college football fans have crossed the line. Just a week earlier, Kentucky fans stormed the field after beating LSU 35-34 in overtime, with some following Lane Kiffin toward the tunnel and flipping him off. The SEC fined Kentucky $500,000 for the field-storming incident. Texas has its own history, too. In 2024, Longhorns fans threw bottles and debris onto the field during a 30-15 loss to Georgia, earning the school a $250,000 fine. Apparently, neither hefty penalties nor public embarrassment has been enough to put an end to such behavior.

But Saturday’s confrontation was particularly bizarre. Texas wasn’t celebrating an upset or protesting a controversial finish. The Longhorns had simply lost, and one supporter decided to make the victorious players deal with his frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas appeared to have everything under control when Ryan Niblett’s 63-yard punt-return touchdown extended its lead to 17-3 in the second quarter. But Florida’s backup quarterback, Tramell Jones Jr., making his first career start in place of the injured Aaron Philo, connected with LaCota Dippre for a seven-yard touchdown just 18 seconds before halftime, cutting the deficit to 17-10.

The second half belonged to Florida. Jones found Dippre again on an eight-yard touchdown to tie the game, Patrick Durkin kicked a 28-yard field goal to put the Gators ahead, and Jadan Baugh’s 11-yard rushing touchdown extended their lead to 27-17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida scored 24 unanswered points, finishing with 313 yards on 81 offensive plays and controlling possession for approximately 38 minutes. Jones threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns without committing a turnover in his first career start.

Arch Manning briefly gave Texas hope with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Cam Coleman, cutting Florida’s lead to 27-24 with 4:21 remaining. But his late fumble ended the comeback attempt. The Longhorns managed just 272 yards on 50 offensive plays and allowed five sacks, falling to 4-2 despite opening the season with victories over teams including No. 1 Ohio State.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the defeat looked even worse considering how heavily Texas was favored before kickoff.

Texas’ 11.5-Point Favorite Status Makes Florida Upset Even Worse

Texas wasn’t just expected to beat Florida. The Longhorns were supposed to win comfortably. Ahead of the October 17 matchup, DraftKings Network analyst Dan Johnson backed Texas to cover an 11.5-point spread, predicting a 31-17 victory. Florida’s Jadan Baugh had managed just 72 rushing yards on 27 carries across his previous two games, while Texas was allowing only 2.8 yards per rush. With Colin Simmons recording 7.5 sacks over his previous two outings, Johnson expected Florida’s offensive line to face considerable pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, Baugh rushed for 91 yards, while Florida’s offensive line surrendered just one sack. Johnson had also questioned Texas’ offensive protection, and that concern proved justified. His prediction of a comfortable Longhorns victory turned into a three-point defeat, with the Gators exploiting the very weaknesses Texas was supposed to capitalize on.