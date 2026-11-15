Cameras Catch Florida HC Jon Sumrall Screaming Furiously at Asst. Coach Despite Upset Win Over Kentucky

An upset win should have been the perfect reason to celebrate. But Jon Sumrall wasn’t exactly in a celebratory mood. Cameras caught the Florida head coach unleashing a furious sideline rant at one of his assistant coaches, raising questions about what had him so worked up despite the Gators’ 21-14 victory.

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With just 1:05 left in the fourth quarter and Florida holding a decent lead, the cameras turned towards Jon Sumrall, as captured in a video posted by Triple Option on November 14.

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Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein suddenly found himself on the receiving end of a heated sideline rant. Sumrall turned towards him with his fist clenched, shouting furiously. Trautwein looked completely caught off guard, almost as if he had no idea what had gone wrong.

But Sumrall wasn’t done. He turned towards him again, looking ready to lose his cool before holding himself back. The Gators’ HC then pulled his left headset away from his ear, spoke further, and pointed towards the field, seemingly trying to make sure Trautwein understood exactly what had upset him. Safe to say, Sumrall was not in the mood to let anything slide, even with the win almost secured.

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It is hard to put a finger on what tipped off Sumrall, as the Gators put together a massive 14-play, 67-yard drive, ending with a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion in the 4th quarter. This helped them take the lead, 21-14. However, Florida attempted a fourth-down conversion that could have practically sealed the game. But Baugh came up inches short of the first-down marker on fourth down, and Kentucky got the ball back with one final chance to tie the game. This could have been the reason why Gator’s coach lost his cool.

Well, the game was nothing less than a rollercoaster ride, so Sumarral was bound to get so worked up. Before the game began, on paper, Florida looked like a weaker opponent with a 5-4 record. On the other hand, Kentucky was coming into the matchup ranked 11th, locked in to secure its berth in the CFP. The Wildcats started strong and went into halftime leading 7-2. The Gators got rewarded 2 points because of Kentucky’s offensive holding penalty inside its own end zone.

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One strip-sack undid Kentucky’s entire first half. Jayden Woods got to Kenny Minchey on the second play of the third quarter, Brendan Bett recovered at the 30, and seven plays later Florida had turned a 7-2 deficit into a 10-7 lead. Kentucky spent 30 minutes building that edge. Florida erased it later.

The Wildcats responded with a touchdown on their next possession, moving ahead 14-10. Florida then scored a field goal to bring the deficit down to 14-13. But Kentucky couldn’t sustain its momentum. The Wildcats went three-and-out, and the Gators took advantage of the possession and ended the game with a victory.

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Philo had one of the best games in a long time and finished with 119 passing yards, 15 rushing attempts, and a touchdown. Just two weeks earlier, Philo had been benched against Georgia after throwing two first-half interceptions. Tramell Jones Jr. replaced him. He bounced back against the Wildcats.

The Gators surely can’t be underestimated. Florida improved to 6-4 after this win and is eligible for the bowl game now. Even with an inconsistent season, they have already pulled off two major upsets this season, beating Ole Miss and Texas. Now they have added Kentucky to their resume as well.