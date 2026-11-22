Holy Cross was still in the middle of closing out its 20-10 win over Fordham when Adam Due gave the student section a moment to remember. After coming up with a game-sealing interception, the Crusaders linebacker ran toward the fans, took off his helmet, and let one of them pour beer straight into his mouth. Cameras caught the impromptu celebration with the game technically still underway, as Holy Cross put the finishing touches on a remarkable turnaround after starting the season 0-4.

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BrickCenter shared footage of the wild celebration on X, showing Due chugging beer straight from a fan in the stands moments after securing the interception. Holy Cross led 20-10 in the fourth quarter. Fordham quarterback Gunnar Smith was driving, and Adam Due stepped in front of a pass at the Holy Cross 45-yard line and returned it 28 yards.

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Fordham has cut the lead to 17-10 on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Nodin Tracy with 6:53 left. Holy Cross answered with a 31-yard Owen Saraceno field goal. Fordham got the ball back with a chance to make it a one-score game, and Due ended it.

Adam Due’s day was big even without the drink. The senior captain had 13 tackles, a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry, and a tackle for loss, and he won the first Iron Major MVP award. For the season, he has 115 tackles and three interceptions.

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Schools tend to have alcohol rules for players and fan conduct policies at games. Earlier this month, the SEC fined Ole Miss $250,000 after fans threw debris during a game. So bringing in alcohol or letting a supposed under-21 college football player drink beer wouldn’t go unnoticed by the league.

Adam Due is not the first FCS player to celebrate with a fan’s drink. During a December 2022 FCS playoff game, Sacramento State running back Marcus Fulcher ran into the stands after a 35-yard touchdown and took a sip from a fan’s beer before handing it back. A year earlier in the FBS, Purdue offensive lineman Greg Long also went viral for pouring a fan-thrown beer onto his face during a win at Iowa.

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Holy Cross finished 7-5 overall and 7-2 in the Patriot League, in sole possession of second place behind Lehigh, which won the league’s auto bid at 8-1 in conference. The seven conference wins are the most in program history. The Crusaders won seven of their last eight and nine of the last 10 against Fordham. Fordham finished 4-8 and 4-5 in league play.

What Coach Curran said about the run

Holy Cross lost its first four games, by scores like 35-10, 35-10, 45-7 and 38-28. Then it flipped.

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“The first four weeks there were some growing pains, but this group didn’t allow that to affect our process and our standard,” coach Dan Curran said before the game. “In fact, they doubled down on it, and I think that’s why they’re in the position they’re in now.”

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The Crusaders did it with a banged-up defense. They used 10 different defensive starting lineups through 11 games. Due, Cooper Ackerman, and Rushaune Vilane were the only three defenders to start every game. Running back Joseph Williams ran for 136 yards against Fordham and finished with 1,120, which is the ninth most in program history.

“Injuries are part of the game, and everybody deals with it, but this group has done a great job of not making excuses,” Curran said. “We talk about everybody having an important role and contributing to what we’re doing. Throughout the course of the season, no matter when their number was called, they were ready. A number of guys have had to step up this season.”

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Due’s celebration may live on in the highlight reels, but it was the perfect ending to a remarkable season for Holy Cross. The Crusaders climbed out of a 0-4 start, won seven of their final eight games, and capped the turnaround by reclaiming the Ram-Crusader Cup.

