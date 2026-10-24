Cameras Catch Landry Kiffin with Whit Weeks Amid Rumors of Another Split With a Player on Lane Kiffin’s Roster

Breakup rumors may be swirling, but it seems the spark hasn’t fizzled out just yet. Just when the speculation surrounding Landry Kiffin’s love life seemed to be settling down, another sighting has put her back in the spotlight. As the game between LSU and Auburn kicked off, cameras caught Landry standing with LSU linebacker Whit Weeks on the sidelines, facing the field and watching the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Landry was seen in a purple dress, while Whit was wearing a grey hoodie and was on a call when the photo was taken, shared on X. Whit is out with a fractured lower right fibula.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speculation first grew stronger in mid-October, when Landry posted a TikTok video. It wasn’t the video itself but the choice of song that drew attention. In the video, Landry lip-synced to Big Sean’s “Beware,” including the line, “You should beware, beware, beware of a woman with a broken heart.”

Fans instantly read the lyrics as an Easter egg that she and Whit might have split. Her Instagram activity fueled the speculation after she liked some comments on her video, which said, “Girl, you don’t need anyone. Your personality and smile will win over anyone. It was great meeting you,” and “I just lost my b**** too, girl.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 22, The New York Post posted on X that Landry’s Instagram activity involving Whit hinted at a possible split.

“Landry Kiffin’s Instagram activity with Whit Weeks raises eyebrows amid breakup rumors,” the X post read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sighting comes weeks after speculation about a possible breakup, though neither has confirmed a split.

The two also removed all traces of each other from their social media, and fans also noticed that Whitt stopped liking Landry’s posts, though they still follow each other on Instagram. The rumors are expected to die down only once both sides confirm or deny them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Landry and Whit started dating in 2025. In September, Landry confirmed that she is dating a linebacker from LSU, from a program that was then a rival of her father’s Ole Miss team. She posted a picture of herself cuddled up with Whit on Instagram, captioned simply, “Happy.”

Her father, Lane Kiffin, acknowledged the relationship by commenting “peak mind games” on her post, a nod to his own team facing the rival program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiffin later became LSU’s head coach, which put her boyfriend on her father’s roster. In 2024, while she was a student at Ole Miss, Landry was in a relationship with Walker Howard. The quarterback was a four-star prospect in the class of 2022 who transferred from LSU to the Rebels in 2023.

Their relationship flourished throughout the 2024 season, and they shared moments on social media, including trips together in June. They also celebrated Walker’s 21st birthday together and posted pictures on social media. By the end of the year, however, they had split amid alleged cheating.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his daughter’s breakup, Lane posted indirect messages on Instagram, which the fans interpreted as a suggestion that Walker had been unfaithful to Landry. Howard moved to Louisiana for 2025, then re-entered the portal in January 2026 and landed back with the Rebels.

For now, one sideline appearance has fans wondering whether the spark is still alive or the rumors are simply the final chapter, and only Landry and Whit can say which.



