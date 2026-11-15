Cameras Catch Lane Kiffin in Tears After Arch Manning Beats LSU With Last Second Touchdown

For almost the entire night in Baton Rouge, it looked like Lane Kiffin’s No. 21 Tigers were going to pull off a statement win over a powerhouse. Instead, a chaotic final minutes left the Death Valley sideline completely stunned as a wild top-10 thriller slipped away at the buzzer.

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For almost the entire night, it honestly looked like Kiffin’s No. 21 Tigers were going to pull off a huge statement win in front of a wild Saturday night crowd at Tiger Stadium. LSU took a 14–10 lead into halftime and stretched it out to 21–13 heading into the fourth quarter behind some really sharp play from quarterback Sam Leavitt and a defense that made life completely miserable for Arch Manning all game long, picking him off three different times and keeping Texas out of the end zone for nearly 59 minutes.

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Everything flipped on its head in the final two minutes when Texas got the ball back at its own 42-yard line trailing 21–16 with 2:19 left. Shrugging off all his earlier mistakes in one of the toughest stadiums in college football, Manning kept his cool under crazy pressure and led a gritty 12-play, 58-yard march down the field, keeping the Longhorns’ final drive alive when they were on the ropes.

Facing second-and-goal from the LSU 4-yard line with the clock winding down under ten seconds, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian called the ultimate last-second dagger. Texas motioned running back Raleek Brown out into the flat, and Manning hit him right in stride, letting Brown slip past LSU’s defenders and cross the goal line with just 0:03 left on the clock to flip the score to 22–21 and suck all the energy right out of Death Valley.

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As Tiger Stadium went dead silent in total shock, ESPN’s broadcast zoomed straight in on Lane Kiffin standing frozen on the LSU sideline. Looking totally crushed, Kiffin pulled his white LSU visor down, covered his eyes with both hands, and wiped away tears as the shock of the last-second collapse hit him all at once.

For Kiffin, getting caught on national television in an emotional state showed just how brutal SEC football can be when a 12-team playoff dream vanishes with just three ticks left on the clock.

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What made the loss sting even worse for Kiffin and the Tigers was knowing how many chances they had to put the game out of reach earlier in the fourth quarter. LSU left the door cracked open just wide enough for Manning and Texas to steal a win at the buzzer.

Dropping to 6–4 overall and 3–4 in SEC play during Kiffin’s heavily hyped first season in Baton Rouge after leaving Ole Miss, the loss marks LSU’s second straight home defeat and officially eliminates the Tigers from the 12-team playoff picture.

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For Kiffin, getting caught in tears on national television showed just how much pressure and emotion come with coaching in Baton Rouge, and how brutal SEC football can be when an entire season comes down to three seconds.