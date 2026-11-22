College football sidelines can get crowded, especially during a close game when players are chasing every loose yard. Cheerleaders, coaches, and team staff are often just a few feet from the action, and sometimes a play carries farther than anyone expects. That was the case during Michigan’s Senior Day matchup against UCLA, when an unexpected moment near the sideline caught the attention of viewers watching the game.

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The Wolverines were in the middle of a hard-fought battle against the No. 4 Bruins, with both teams having plenty at stake. Michigan needed a win to become bowl-eligible, while UCLA was trying to protect its unbeaten record. Amid the physical contest, cameras caught an unusual collision involving Michigan’s quarterback and a cheerleader.

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“BRYCE UNDERWOOD AND A MICHIGAN CHEERLEADER JUST HAD A MOMENT ON THE FIELD IN MIDDLE OF THE GAME. 💀💀💀 HAVE NEVER SEEN THIS BEFORE,” MLFootball shared the clip on X.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

The incident happened after Underwood took a hard hit close to the sideline. His momentum carried him out of bounds and straight into Michigan’s cheerleading squad, unintentionally knocking one cheerleader to the ground. The moment was caught on camera, and clips quickly spread across social media, including posts from outlets such as Bleacher Report.

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It was an unexpected scene during a game that had already been physical from the opening stages. Underwood had taken several hits while trying to move the ball against UCLA’s defense, which had been among the toughest in the country throughout the season.

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The game also marked Underwood’s first start since being benched in mid-October. Michigan had used Tommy Carr in its previous two games before turning back to Underwood for the matchup against UCLA. The decision came after the Wolverines struggled to find consistency on offense during conference play.

Although the quarterback had a difficult afternoon, he made some important plays when Michigan needed them. Underwood finished with 127 passing yards on 11 completions from 24 attempts. He also avoided major mistakes against a UCLA defense known for forcing turnovers.

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His standout play occurred at the start of the fourth quarter, when Underwood connected with Mason Bonner on a six-yard touchdown pass to put Michigan ahead 10-3. However, UCLA stayed in the fight. With just 10 seconds remaining in regulation, running back Anthony Woods took a direct snap and tossed a one-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Loftin to force overtime.

Neither side could create separation during the first two extra periods. Michigan and UCLA traded field goals, with Jacob Baggett making a 29-yard kick in the first overtime and a 52-yarder in the second. UCLA’s Mateen Bhaghani answered with field goals of 38 yards on both occasions.

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The game finally reached its conclusion in the third overtime. After Michigan’s defense stopped UCLA backup quarterback Madden Iamaleava, the Wolverines had a chance to finish the contest with their own two-point attempt.

Moving to his right, Underwood connected with tight end Jalen Hoffman in the corner of the end zone. Hoffman caught the pass for the game-winning conversion, sealing an 18-16 victory over the previously unbeaten Bruins.

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The win improved Michigan’s record to 6-5 overall and 3-5 in Big Ten play, making the Wolverines bowl eligible. UCLA, meanwhile, fell to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in conference play. With that defeat, the Bruins missed their opportunity to secure a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game that evening.

UCLA also faced an injury concern during overtime. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was hurt while being tackled on a run and was taken off the field on a stretcher. Iamaleava entered in his place.

For Michigan, the victory gave it a memorable finish to its final home game of the season. Underwood’s return to the starting lineup ended with a game-winning play, while the sideline collision became one of the most widely shared moments from the night.