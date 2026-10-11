Cameras Catch Oregon Player Beating UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava on Head and Walking Free

Two weeks ago, Oregon was demanding answers after quarterback Dante Moore took a brutal hit against USC on Sept. 26 and left the field in an ambulance. The Ducks weren’t about to stay quiet when their own player was on the receiving end. But Saturday’s showdown against UCLA exposed an uncomfortable twist. This time, Oregon found itself on the other side of a controversial play, and the officials’ silence only made matters worse.

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The incident came late in the second quarter, on a play recorded with 37 seconds remaining before halftime. Facing first-and-10 at Oregon’s 27-yard line, UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava scrambled for five yards before Bear Alexander and Jerry Mixon brought him down at the 22. Replays appeared to show Alexander twisting Iamaleava’s helmet before swinging at his head after he hit the turf. No flag was thrown, and the apparent punch quickly sparked controversy.

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“Nico Iamaleava took a BEATING,” the Brandon Walker College Football Show posted on X on October 11.

Mixon also appeared to take a swing, although his attempt missed and looked more like an effort to knock the ball loose. Alexander may have had the same intention, but the timing and contact raised serious questions. Dean Ralsky certainly wasn’t buying that explanation.

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“Disgusting late hit (punch) from Oregon DT Bear Alexander on UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava. No flag from the refs; they didn’t see it,” Ralsky posted on X.

Fans were furious. One accused Alexander of twisting Iamaleava’s face and punching him, while another labeled Oregon “the dirtiest program.” Others demanded a suspension and questioned why the Big Ten hadn’t addressed the lack of a penalty.

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The controversy became even more concerning when Iamaleava struggled to get up after landing awkwardly on his leg. He eventually jogged off, but UCLA had to bring in backup Ty Dieffenbach for the following snap. Dieffenbach threw an incompletion before Iamaleava returned and immediately threw an interception in the end zone. It was his second pick of the half and third turnover overall, following an earlier lost fumble. That turned out to be his final play.

After the game, UCLA coach Bob Chesney made it clear that the quarterback’s absence wasn’t simply a coaching decision.

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“Nico wasn’t close to being able to come back today,” Chesney said. “I thought he got hit in the thigh, but there might be a little more to it. We’ll have to figure that out as we go through the process tonight and tomorrow.”

Some fans speculated that Iamaleava had been benched because of his struggles. However, UCLA confirmed that he suffered a leg injury. The quarterback finished the first half completing 10 of 17 passes for 162 yards and two interceptions. There was no confirmation that Alexander’s apparent punch caused the injury.

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With their starter sidelined, the Bruins turned to Dieffenbach, a senior who previously played at Pittsburgh and Cal Poly and was making his UCLA debut. Chesney explained that he chose Dieffenbach over Madden Iamaleava because the game plan called for more quarterback rushing, an area where the senior had impressed during practice.

And the decision paid off. Dieffenbach completed three of six passes for 43 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown to Wayne Knight with 13:31 remaining in the fourth quarter.

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Somehow, UCLA survived one of the messiest games of the weekend. The Bruins forced seven of the game’s 10 turnovers, while Knight carried the offense with 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. After leading 10-6 at halftime, UCLA extended its advantage to 17-6 early in the fourth quarter.

But Oregon wasn’t finished. Brock Thomas connected with Evan Stewart on a 44-yard touchdown pass, cutting the deficit to 17-15 with 2:16 remaining. A UCLA facemask penalty wiped out Oregon’s initial two-point conversion attempt and gave the Ducks another opportunity from closer range, but the Bruins stopped the ensuing try. Oregon’s final possession ended with a lateral sequence and a fumble recovered by UCLA, sealing the upset.

The Ducks had already been dealing with uncertainty at quarterback. With Moore still sidelined by a concussion following the USC game, Dylan Raiola started against UCLA but struggled badly. According to Oregon’s official box score, he completed just six of 19 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions before Thomas replaced him.

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The defeat dropped Oregon to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play ahead of its matchup with Nebraska. Meanwhile, UCLA improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference. The unbeaten Bruins now prepare to host Wisconsin on October 17, although Iamaleava’s availability remains uncertain. He has thrown for 820 yards and four touchdowns this season, and Chesney indicated that the team would continue evaluating its quarterback situation week by week.

Yet the bigger controversy isn’t going away simply because the final whistle has blown. Oregon coach Dan Lanning had previously condemned the hit on Moore against USC, calling it “a disgusting play” and insisting that his own players respected the game. Now Alexander’s actions have put the Ducks under similar scrutiny.

Whether the Big Ten reviews the footage or considers disciplinary action remains to be seen. Under the conference’s sportsmanship policy, the commissioner has authority to impose standard disciplinary measures, including suspensions of up to two games, without additional committee approval. For UCLA, the immediate priority is getting Iamaleava healthy before Wisconsin. Oregon, meanwhile, has more than a painful 17-15 defeat to answer for.