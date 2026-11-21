It’s hard for a coach to make a stern disciplinary decision when it concerns one of his best players. It’s even harder when his College Football Playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, and that player could be the difference between winning and losing.

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Oregon sat at 13th in the CFP rankings with two regular-season games left heading into its trip to Michigan State. Evan Stewart, who was charged with a DUII charge in October, was still on the sidelines, and fans were questioning the WR’s demeanor and Dan Lanning’s decisions.

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An X account, MSU Borat Sagdiyev, shared a video on November 20 that showed Stewart, with his back to the crowd, appearing to cheer with his hands in the air as MSU fans chanted “DUI, DUI, DUI” in the background. The account was quick to point out the WR’s alleged lack of remorse.

“Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart laughs and cheers on his DUI charge. So much remorse!” Sagdiyev wrote. “Really good program with a lot of accountability in Eugene.”

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Stewart’s facial expression isn’t visible in the video, but his body language, seemingly dancing along to the chants, led some to read it as mocking the fans.

It was a sarcastic jab at Oregon head coach Lanning for favoring a key player whose off-field record wasn’t clean. The DUII charge dates back to October 18, when Springfield Police stopped the WR on Highway 126.

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Stewart was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) and booked into Springfield Municipal Jail. Although he was released on the same day, his arrest still overshadowed Ducks’ 17-14 win over Nebraska.

“There’s an expectation of how you have to act and how you need to perform,” Lanning said on October 19. “[It] kind of overshadows the success that we had on Saturday, which is disappointing.”

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The Oregon head coach, though, didn’t promise any suspension or extreme disciplinary action. Instead, he said that the situation would be handled “internally” and with the help of the other players.

The fan frustration stems from multiple DUII incidents in Lanning’s program this year. Running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples was also allegedly involved in a DUII and reckless driving incident and allegedly misidentified himself as “DeSean Jackson.”

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Most recently, freshman WR Messiah Hampton was arrested on October 30 after allegedly fleeing police in a high-speed pursuit. Hampton missed three games before returning against MSU.

Before the arrest, Stewart had played five games for Oregon and was pivotal in the team’s win over USC and Portland State. He is currently Oregon’s second-leading receiver, with 508 receiving yards.

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Notably, Stewart missed the Nebraska game due to an “undisclosed” injury and also didn’t play against Illinois.

Lanning and Stewart were seen having a heated exchange heading into halftime, and the head coach later addressed the conversation in his post-game presser.

“Yeah, I won’t get into the details. I’ll just say that football’s, in a lot of ways, like a family,” Lanning told the reporters. “You’ll have disagreements at times. He’s a passionate player. I’m a passionate coach, and we’ll keep that really within us.”

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Oregon then beat Michigan 31-7. However, the head coach again limited Stewart, who caught one reception on two targets for 38 yards in the game. Lanning now seems to be leaning more on Dakorien Moore and TE Jamari Johnson.

As for Stewart’s legal troubles, they have largely been settled. After prosecutor Ryan Baker disclosed that the WR’s blood alcohol level was 0.04, Stewart agreed to enter a one-year diversion program on the DUII charge.

“If you are successful, the charge will be dismissed,” Judge James Tierney reportedly said after imposing a $490 court fee.

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The Judge still ordered Stewart to call Quality Research Associates and “follow through with any alcohol and drug treatment plan.” He was also required to attend a victim impact panel, where the victims and first responders share their stories.

Stewart can surely be an asset as the team makes its playoff push after beating Michigan State. The next game, against Washington, will help decide that, and it remains to be seen if the CFP committee would be willing to include a nine-win Oregon team.