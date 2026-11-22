LSU’s night at Neyland Stadium went from bad to worse as tensions appeared to spill over on the sidelines. While Lane Kiffin watched his team struggle against Tennessee, cameras caught quarterback Sam Leavitt in a heated exchange with a teammate.

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In a clip shared online, Leavitt can be seen screaming at his teammates. The video also captures Center Braelin Moore giving his explanation. “It’s loud. I can’t hear nothing,” Moore can be heard saying.

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While it’s unclear what prompted Leavitt’s reaction, looking at how the game went, it was hardly surprising. The Tigers were flagged 16 times against the Vols. Nine of these were offensive pre-snap penalties, including multiple false starts. Offensive lineman William Satterwhite II accounted for four flags.

The crowd noise likely made it harder for LSU’s offensive players to hear the quarterback’s instructions and coordinate their movements. After the game, Leavitt acknowledged that the home crowd made it difficult for them to get into any rhythm.

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“It was incredibly loud. We go off of a clap cadence, and it was difficult to hear, and I don’t blame them. It was rocking. I could barely hear, and I was the one clapping, so, difficult situation for our offensive line to be in,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt threw for 222 yards and a touchdown but he was also sacked eight times by Jim Knowles’ defense. Tennessee also limited LSU’s ground game to just 51 yards. LSU head coach Lane Kiffin gave Tennessee’s fans credit for creating such a difficult atmosphere.

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“That was the loudest, most effective I’ve seen a team by a crowd be a part,” he said. “So credit to the crowd and credit to Tennessee for playing really well, especially defensively.”

“No offense to anybody. Our issue was our offense, which was their defense. Our defense played well enough to win and created negative plays in the game, turnovers, and, you know, this was an offensive issue,” Kiffin added.

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The Tigers finished with 265 total offensive yards, their lowest output of the season. Almost all of LSU’s rushing production came from Dilin Jones’ early 34-yard run. In the first quarter, LSU recovered two Tennessee turnovers. These recoveries gave LSU excellent opportunities to score and build an early lead. However, the Tigers managed only field goals instead of touchdowns.

Their only touchdown came after Tennessee made another mistake: a muffed punt. LSU took advantage of that mistake, with Sam Leavitt throwing a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Trey’Dez Green.

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With 3 minutes and 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Tennessee was leading LSU 27–13. At that point, officials temporarily stopped the game because golf balls and other objects had been thrown onto the field. The fans then resorted to loud cheering, which felt like an extra player on the Vols’ side.

The loss left LSU with a 6-5 record, with a road trip to Arkansas left on their 2026 schedule. Even if they win that game, a 7-5 finish would be far from what LSU decision-makers would have imagined when they gave Lane Kiffin a 7-year/$91 million deal.

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At the same time, Sam Leavitt’s play has also left a lot to be desired. While the QB has thrown for over 3,000 yards this season, the inconsistent play hasn’t helped the offense. Against Texas, his three interceptions kept the Longhorns in a game that LSU should have easily won. It remains to be seen whether he’d be a part of Kiffin’s plan for 2027.