Cameras Catch Shirtless Oklahoma Fan Fall on The Field Wearing U.S Flag Shorts After Brent Venables’ Victory

College football fans know how to turn an upset into absolute chaos, but one Oklahoma supporter took the celebration a little too far. After the Sooners stunned No. 19 Ole Miss with a 24–17 victory on Sunday, November 15, a shirtless fan sprinted onto Owen Field, only to suffer an embarrassing wipeout right in front of stadium security.

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Wearing nothing but a red hat, sneakers, and American flag shorts, the fan appeared ready to celebrate Oklahoma’s victory. Unfortunately, the rain-soaked turf had other plans, turning his victory lap into an unexpected comedy show.

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The wild scene capped an already bizarre weekend in Norman. Oklahoma’s matchup against Ole Miss was originally scheduled for Saturday, November 14, but a nationwide FAA ground stop on Friday disrupted the Rebels’ travel plans, forcing the SEC to move the game to Sunday at noon.

Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny publicly expressed frustration over the last-minute postponement. But the Sooners weren’t alone. Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding later admitted that his players were equally frustrated by the delay, which disrupted their preparations and forced them to wait another day.

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Once the game finally kicked off, Brent Venables’ squad wasted little time making a statement. Quarterback John Mateer scored an early rushing touchdown before Isaiah Sategna III electrified the rainy stadium with a 75-yard punt return touchdown, giving Oklahoma a 14–0 first-quarter lead.

Ole Miss fought back, but Oklahoma survived a tense fourth quarter and knocked down a last-second Hail Mary attempt to secure the 24–17 victory. The win improved the Sooners to 6–4 and secured their bowl eligibility.

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And that’s when the celebration took an unexpected turn.

As the final pass hit the turf, excited Oklahoma supporters began pouring toward the field despite the miserable weather. Among them was a shirtless fan in star-spangled shorts who apparently decided that celebrating from the stands wasn’t enough.

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He sprinted across the painted end zone while yellow-jacketed event security personnel attempted to contain the celebration. But his enthusiastic dash didn’t last long.

As he tried to change direction on the slippery grass, his sneakers lost traction, sending his legs flying out from under him. He crashed onto the wet turf in full view of nearby players, security personnel, and cameras. The embarrassing moment quickly circulated on X after Oklahoma fan accounts shared the footage.

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Beyond the viral spectacle, the celebration also raised questions about potential SEC penalties.

Under the conference’s updated 2025 policy, schools face a flat $500,000 fine per field-storming violation, regardless of whether it is a first offense or a repeat incident. However, the SEC can waive the penalty if the visiting team and game officials safely exit the field before fans rush in.

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Whether Oklahoma will face a fine remains unclear, with no verified confirmation of a penalty or waiver following the incident.

Between the unusual Sunday kickoff, Oklahoma’s upset victory, and a shirtless supporter crashing onto the rain-soaked field, Norman had plenty to talk about after the final whistle.

The fan may have lost his footing, but his spectacular wipeout ensured that Oklahoma’s celebration produced more than just a memorable football result.