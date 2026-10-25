Cameras Catch Tennessee Player Punching South Carolina Star Upon Provocation as Shane Beamer Faces $500K Fine

South Carolina’s last-second win over Tennessee turned Williams-Brice Stadium into total chaos on Saturday night. Malik Orsan’s 48-yard field goal as time expired sealed the 27-24 upset, sending thousands of Gamecocks fans rushing onto the field. But as the crowd engulfed the turf, video cameras caught a heated physical clash between a frustrated Tennessee linebacker and a South Carolina player. The postgame drama has now cast a shadow over the victory, leaving head coach Shane Beamer’s program facing a steep conference fine.

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The footage showed Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander approaching a South Carolina player during the field storm. Telander appeared to throw a punch toward the opponent, prompting an immediate response from people nearby. The incident drew attention on social media, while South Carolina also faced an expected $500,000 fine under the SEC’s field-storming rules. The game’s result was a major moment for the Gamecocks, but the scenes after the final whistle brought a different kind of attention to Columbia.

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“Tennessee #22 what happenduhhhhh,” a clip shared on X by an account named “Kid Poker” showed the apparent confrontation between Telander and the South Carolina player. The post drew attention with a short caption questioning Tennessee’s No. 22.

Imago September 6, 2025: George MacIntyre 15 of the Tennessee Volunteers looks to throw the ball during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN /CSM Knoxville United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250906_zma_c04_230 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

The audio accompanying the video captured people shouting as the scene unfolded: “What’s up! What’s up! Oh! Oh! Let’s go! Let’s go boy! Let’s go!”

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Media accounts from USA TODAY Sports noted that the Gamecock athlete in question was first thought to be either Sequel Patterson, a freshman wideout, or Triston Lewis, a first-year defensive back, since both individuals share jersey number 23 on the team depth chart. Another report identified the player as cornerback Triston Lewis.

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In the footage, the apparent punch seemed to graze the opponent’s helmet. Lewis did not appear to retaliate and instead raised his arms as the confrontation unfolded. An officer and a Tennessee staff member quickly pulled Telander away while more fans continued entering the field.

Tennessee had not immediately responded to USA TODAY Sports for comment. While the video doesn’t catch every single word spoken, it clearly shows local fans rushing right into the players’ faces and shouting taunts at number 22 as he tried to walk off, which instantly sparked the ugly flare-up.

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The altercation was not the only postgame development to draw attention. South Carolina is expected to face a $500,000 fine after fans stormed the field following the upset victory.

Under the SEC’s current policy, schools face a flat $500,000 penalty when spectators enter the competition area. The conference changed its rules before the 2025 season, replacing the previous system that imposed different fines depending on how many times a school had violated the policy.

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For conference matchups, the money goes to the visiting team. If the expected penalty is imposed, Tennessee would receive the payment.

South Carolina previously paid a $250,000 fine in 2024 after fans stormed the field following a win over Texas A&M. That penalty came under the earlier system, when fines increased with repeat violations.

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The SEC’s policy is intended to protect players, coaches, officials, and spectators. Schools can avoid the fine if they have an approved plan that keeps fans off the field until visiting-team personnel and game officials have safely exited.

The game itself delivered plenty of drama before the postgame incident. The Gamecocks surged ahead early with a 14-0 lead during the opening quarter, only for the Volunteers to counter by racking up 21 consecutive points in the second period, allowing them to carry a 21-17 lead into the locker room at the break.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, and Tennessee appeared to be in position to finish the game with a win. Instead, South Carolina rallied late. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers scored a rushing touchdown to tie the contest at 24-24 before a crucial Tennessee fumble gave the Gamecocks another opportunity.

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Edge rusher Dylan Stewart forced the turnover with 33 seconds remaining. That set up Orsan’s 48-yard field goal as time expired, completing the comeback and sending the home crowd into celebration.

By securing this win, the Gamecocks improved their seasonal record to 4-3 and their conference mark to 2-3 in the SEC, while simultaneously securing consecutive triumphs against top-tier, ranked programs. They are scheduled to visit Oklahoma on October 31, while Tennessee heads into its bye week.

For the Gamecocks, the win was a memorable result in front of their home crowd. However, the footage involving Telander and the expected $500,000 field-storming penalty has added another layer to the aftermath of a game decided by the final kick.