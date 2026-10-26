Cameras Catch Tennessee Players & Staff Push Female Fans & Break USC Fan’s Phone After Josh Heupel’s Loss

Tennessee didn’t just blow a seven-point fourth-quarter lead against South Carolina. The Volunteers found themselves in an ugly postgame controversy, too. Malik Orsan’s 48-yard walk-off field goal sealed a 27-24 defeat, but celebrations quickly turned chaotic as South Carolina fans stormed the field and two Tennessee players became involved in physical confrontations.

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Famously Garnet Sports posted on X, accusing Tennessee players of losing their composure and mocking the Volunteers for being salty about the defeat. However, the footage also showed hundreds of South Carolina fans surrounding the visiting players and staff, raising serious concerns about crowd control.

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In one clip, Tennessee defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs appeared to shove a fan to the ground as the individual ran away carrying a Tennessee team whiteboard easel. Near the exit pathway, linebacker Jeremiah Telander appeared to throw a punch at a South Carolina player before security intervened. Other footage showed fans confronting Tennessee players, with one holding a phone close to their faces.

The game itself was a late collapse for Tennessee. South Carolina jumped to a 14-0 lead before the Vols rallied to take a 21-17 advantage into halftime. Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Tennessee extended its lead to 24-17 early in the fourth. LaNorris Sellers tied the game with a 4-yard touchdown run before Dylan Stewart forced a crucial fumble with 33 seconds remaining, setting up Orsan’s winning kick.

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South Carolina entered as a 2.5-point favorite and secured its second straight victory over a ranked opponent. Meanwhile, the No. 11 Vols committed 12 penalties for 90 yards and had three touchdowns called back. Sellers finished with three touchdowns and 96 rushing yards.

“We didn’t play smart enough offensively,” Josh Heupel said. “Penalties just crushed us.”

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The defeat also damaged Tennessee’s playoff ambitions. The Vols dropped to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll. At 6-2 overall and 3-2 in SEC play, Heupel’s team faces mounting pressure with Texas A&M, LSU, and Vanderbilt still on the schedule.

South Carolina’s field-storming celebration also resulted in a $500,000 SEC fine, payable to Tennessee. Under the conference’s revised 2025 policy, each unauthorized field-storming violation generally carries the same penalty. Ironically, the Volunteers paid an identical amount just a week earlier after their fans rushed the field following the Alabama victory.

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However, the financial consequences are only part of the controversy. In 2024, then-Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas shoved a fan following Arkansas’ upset victory, apologized the next day, and wasn’t suspended by Heupel. Similarly, Alabama’s Jermaine Burton avoided suspension after appearing to strike a fan during Tennessee’s field-storming celebration in 2022.

Both incidents raise questions about disciplinary consistency. While schools face substantial fines for unauthorized field access, punishments for players involved in physical confrontations have varied. Now, Hobbs and Telander face similar scrutiny, although no disciplinary action has been publicly announced. The circumstances differ, but the underlying question remains: Where does the SEC draw the line between player safety and accountability?

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Williams-Brice Stadium’s layout further complicated the situation. According to Knox News, Tennessee’s visiting locker room sits across the field from the team buses, while a narrow, single-file tunnel creates a bottleneck during the exit process. With fans occupying the field, players and staff had to wait in a holding area, increasing the risk of altercations.

Although the setup helps explain the escalating tensions, it doesn’t automatically justify the physical confrontations. The SEC’s fine addresses South Carolina’s crowd-control failure, while any potential punishment for Tennessee players remains a separate matter.

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The Volunteers now enter a bye week before hosting Kentucky on November 7. Heupel must address the costly mistakes that damaged Tennessee’s playoff hopes, but the viral footage has created another headache for his program. South Carolina has already paid the price for its fans’ actions. Whether the Tennessee players involved will face consequences remains to be seen.