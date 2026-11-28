The play developed like any other on a cold morning in Laramie. UConn’s running back had the ball, Wyoming defenders closed in, and then everything went sideways when a Cowboy defender met an official who had wandered into the middle of the action.

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It happened during Wyoming’s regular-season finale against UConn at War Memorial Stadium. Cameras caught the moment in full, with FOX overlaying the words “HE TACKLED THE REF” as the sequence unfolded. The official was in the path of the play. The Wyoming player, wearing number 26, made contact, took the official to the ground, then rose and clapped as the realization set in.

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“Wrong place, wrong time for the ref,” FOX College Football posted alongside the clip. The caption captured the consensus from those watching the broadcast. The official had simply been caught in traffic on a live play.

The sequence itself was brief but unmistakable. UConn’s ball carrier moved while Wyoming defenders converged. Number 26, identified in the frames as part of the Cowboys’ defensive unit, pursued the play and collided with the striped shirt standing in the middle of the field. Both went down. The official got up. The player followed with a clap that looked equal parts surprise and frustration before the play continued elsewhere. No penalty appeared to be assessed on the spot for the contact itself, which is common when officials are inadvertently caught in the middle of developing action.

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The game itself carried more weight than a typical late-November non-conference matchup. Wyoming entered at 7-4 overall and 6-2 in the Mountain West, still in the mix for bowl positioning after a loss to New Mexico the previous week. UConn arrived at 6-5 as an independent, already bowl-eligible after a win over Old Dominion. The series history was short. Wyoming had won the only previous meeting, 24-22, in 2021. This one was played in front of a home crowd on Senior Day in Laramie, with temperatures that made the morning start feel even colder.

The absence of head coach Jay Sawvel added another layer. The Cowboys were without their third-year coach after the university self-imposed a one-game suspension tied to NCAA rules violations involving impermissible communication with prospective transfers in December 2025. Defensive ends coach Brian Hendricks served as acting head coach. The violations had been classified as Level II-mitigated and were being resolved through the NCAA’s negotiated resolution process. Athletic director Tom Burman indicated further comment would come once the Committee on Infractions issued its final report.

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Incidental contact between players and officials is not unheard of in football, especially on plays that break quickly or when officials get caught in the flow of traffic. Most of the time it draws a brief reaction and the game moves on. This one stood out because of the timing and the cameras. The player’s clap after the fact turned a simple collision into something that spread quickly on social media. Fans debated whether the official should have been positioned differently or whether the defender simply failed to account for the striped shirt in his path.

By the time the clip circulated, the game was still ongoing. Wyoming and UConn had traded scores earlier, with the game sitting in a 10-10 deadlock at one point in the second quarter. UConn had already been flagged multiple times, a trend that continued as the Huskies tried to keep drives alive. The ref-tackle moment became the unexpected highlight of an otherwise standard Rivalry Week morning in the Mountain West.

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For Wyoming, the season had already delivered its share of complications. A five-game winning streak had ended the week before. The coaching suspension arrived days before the final regular-season game. And now a defender had become the subject of a viral clip for taking an official to the ground. The clap that followed only made the moment more shareable. Whether it was recognition of the mistake, frustration at the positioning, or simply an instinctive reaction, the gesture locked the sequence into the day’s conversation.