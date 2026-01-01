Kalen DeBoer Set to Add Kane Wommack’s Former Assistant Coach to Alabama’s Defensive Staff

With the dust finally settled miles away at Michigan, Alabama Crimson Tide faithful sigh in relief knowing that head coach Kalen DeBoer is here to stay. Now locked and loaded, the coach is revamping his coaching roster, and his first hire comes straight from the South Alabama Jaguars.

On Wednesday, 247Sports’ Chris Hummer reported that Alabama is set to hire Cameron Cleminson as an assistant outside linebackers coach. Already, his first full-time assistant stint with the Jaguars helped the program win its second-straight bowl game against Western Michigan in the Veteran Bowl. Now, moving to greener pastures at the SEC Trenches, Cleminson is reportedly set to work with Bama’s defense.

As of now, Christian Robinson is the outside linebackers coach, and Cleminson is expected to work closely with him. Having already spent three seasons with the Jaguars, including a one-year stint as a graduate assistant, Cleminson comes with significant experience. He helped develop LB Blayne Myrick, who, after registering 101 tackles, ranked fourth in the Sun Belt conference. Another name on the list belongs to LB Darius McKenzie and LB Quentin Wilfawn, who made it to the Second-Team All-Sun Belt (2023).

Although the Jaguars stint isn’t the beginning of his coaching career, while pursuing his Bachelor’s at Michigan State Spartans, he worked with the then-head coach Mark Dantonio, developing LB Joe Bachie and DE Kenny Willekes; Both of them are playing for the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings, respectively.

After making an impact on the Spartans’ roster, Cleminson headed to Cincinnati under head coach Luke Fickell. He helped the team to an undefeated 2021 season. The Bearcats defeated Notre Dame in the ACC title championship and made their way to the college football playoffs. Over the weeks, the defensive unit had barely given up 21 points or less in 11 of 14 games, including the ACC title game.

Now heading towards the SEC, Cleminson is expected to make a similar impact. He might be a new face on the sidelines. However, he will be guided by his former mentor in defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. Cleminson worked under him when he was the head coach at the Jaguars in 2023.

Working alongside Robinson, the former Jaguars assistant coach will help lead Bama’s LB room, consisting of Yhonzae Pierre, Qua Russaw, Noah Carter, and Justin Hill. (If they return for the 2026 season). He might be Alabama’s first coaching hire after the regular season concludes, but not the last. According to reports, DeBoer is already targeting former Auburn coordinator Derrick Nix for the WR room.

Cleminson’s hiring comes barely a day before Alabama faces the Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl.

‘Underdog’ Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama determined to beat Indiana

The New Year brings forth numerous opportunities for Kalen DeBoer to secure his Alabama legacy. After a 10-2 season, the SEC title loss stung. But Bama still has a shot at the national championship, one that Kalen DeBoer is determined not to waste away.

“We’ve kind of had this edge about us because of the ups and downs that I referred to earlier of how the season has gone,” he said. ” When we have an edge to us, it seems like.

“That edge can come in a lot of different ways, but our guys have done a good job having confidence. But also feeding off the people that maybe doubt what we’re capable of.

Alabama’s season opener loss against the Florida State Seminoles and Oklahoma had marred their hopes for an undefeated season. However, with the natty so close in reach, DeBoer is making sure to make his 2025 season a success.

Bama arrives at Pasadena as the Underdogs (28.6% chance to win), but the locker room is ready to prove the skeptics wrong.