“Can I Get Your Autograph?”: Arch Manning’s Biggest Rival Crashes Texas QB’s Interview, Catches Him Off-Guard

Texas QB Arch Manning is spending his offseason mentoring QBs at the football camp of the Manning Passing Academy (MPA). Last week, he was throwing darts at his family’s annual event. After the camp, he faced the media and answered wide-ranging questions. At the same time, he also received a special request from a QB who’s going to rival him for the Heisman next season.

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Notre Dame QB CJ Carr, who was also at the MPA camp, crashed Arch Manning’s interview while he was answering a question. The Irish starter had just one request.

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“Can I get your autograph, bro?” Carr asked while jumping in the middle of Manning’s interview on June 26. “I pulled it out of the pack I got.” To chime in with some fun, Manning asked Carr if he was a card collector, to which Carr replied. “I am not, but about to beat out with this one.”

Carr arrived at the camp to serve as a counselor to youth players. He pulled out a deck of cards to get signed by Manning, jokingly saying he would sell it for some money. Both CJ and Arch are from football royalty: the former from the Mannings and the latter from Lloyd Carr’s lineage. But their paths may diverge in the Heisman race next season.

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Even last year, Arch Manning had all the hype going for him before the season. However, he took some time to get used to his new role. For the 2026 season, CJ Carr is currently leading the odds to win the Heisman at +750. The Irish QB delivered modest numbers last year, passing for 2,741 yards and 24 TDs. Just like Arch, he also struggled at the start of the season against top opponents like Miami and Texas A&M.

Arch Manning currently has the second-best odds to win the Heisman at +800. On paper, he had a better 2025 season than Carr. The Texas QB had 3,562 total yards and 37 total touchdowns.

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One thing that both QBs will have an eye on is a spot in the playoffs. After the CFP committee released its top 12 last year, both Steve Sarkisian and Marcus Freeman felt their programs were wronged. The Irish went on to withdraw from their bowl game. So, they’ll have a chip on their shoulders.

Arch Manning’s view on the new Texas Longhorns recruits

Steve Sarkisian had a productive transfer portal period after welcoming Raleek Brown, Daylan “Hollywood” Smothers, and Cam Coleman. For Manning, they come as a disguised blessing for the offensive weapons surrounding him. Even the QB is happy to have them on the roster.

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“Yeah, obviously all those guys are really talented, but the way they work and the way they, you know, treat their teammates has been really cool. All are A+ guys and A+ workers. So, we’re excited to have them,” Manning said when asked about the newest additions to the Longhorns’ roster.

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Brown transferred from Arizona State and is a junior RB, famous for his “home-run” speed. He racked up 1,141 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns in his previous program. Texas won a jackpot with the recruitment of Coleman, the former Auburn WR, whom they considered the No. 1 transfer recruit.