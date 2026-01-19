Cancer Survivor Holly Rowe Sends Prayer as ESPN Gives National Championship Opportunity

Holly Rowe’s three-decade run in sports journalism is nothing short of special. And on the biggest stage of the season, she’s right where she belongs, on the sidelines for the National Championship clash between Indiana and Miami. Even after 30 years in the business, Rowe made it clear she doesn’t take moments like this for granted, openly thanking God for the chance to be there.

“I’m just taking a quick moment to really soak it all in and be grateful,” Rowe said while she records a video of herself on the field right before the kickoff. “Say a little prayer. And really just have this be my joy moment for them today. I’m very joyful. This is my 30th anniversary calling college football for ABC, 30 years, and your girls never missed one game. Every Saturday for 30 years here. So, I will never take that for granted.

It’s a privilege. I honor that I work really hard. So I get that privilege. But I’m just having a little reflective moment right now. Gosh, my journey’s been cool. Look at this place. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”